CloudLIMS is the Organization with Best Employee Relations Practices at the Global HR Excellence Awards

The aim of the awards is to recognize Best of the Best, organized for a professional cause. Global HR Excellence Awards are given to institutions annually for the best HR practices under different categories. For more information, please visit: https://www.worldhrdcongress.com/global-hr-excellence-awards.html Indore, India, March 03, 2021 --( PR.com )-- CloudLIMS today announced that it has been adjudged as the "Organization with Best Employee Relations Practices'' at the Global HR Excellence Awards 2021 function for maintaining strong employee relations and being committed towards growth and development of its employees, while ensuring work satisfaction. The award was presented in the 29th edition of World HRD Congress which saw huge participation from Global HR dignitaries, HR leaders and Visionaries from over 50 countries.CloudLIMS received this award after being judged on numerous factors such as management's commitment towards employee’s well-being, HR Policies, staff retention rates and innovative strategies, learning and development practices, work life balance initiatives and employee benefits plan. Earlier, CloudLIMS had also been felicitated as the "Employer of Choice" in the 24th edition of the World HRD Congress.“The recognition reflects our persuasion towards having a happy and engaged workforce at CloudLIMS. We have always believed in putting our people first, helping them pursue their passion, encouraging and empowering them, creating opportunities to connect with them on a personal level so that they feel valued and motivated. We strive for excellence and will continue our journey towards innovative HR and people management practices,” said Mr. Arun Apte, CEO at CloudLIMS.About CloudLIMSEstablished in 2013, CloudLIMS is an energetic team of professionals producing cutting edge laboratory software solutions, such as sample management software and LIMS. For more information, please visit: www.cloudlims.com.About Global HR Excellence Awards- World HRD CongressThe aim of the awards is to recognize Best of the Best, organized for a professional cause. Global HR Excellence Awards are given to institutions annually for the best HR practices under different categories. For more information, please visit: https://www.worldhrdcongress.com/global-hr-excellence-awards.html