Bruneley Lalanne Joins Florida Justice Center as Staff Attorney

Florida Justice Center, the first and only legal aid organization in Florida authorized by the Supreme Court to offer criminal legal services, announced today the hiring of former Broward County Assistant Public Defender Bruneley Lalanne as its newest staff attorney.

Ms. Lalanne is a trial attorney with over eight years of experience. Having previously worked as an Assistant Broward Public Defender for approximately six years, she managed cases through all stages of the judicial process which included offenses ranging from criminal traffic to first-degree felonies.



Of proud Haitian descent, Ms. Lalanne frequently educates that community and other underrepresented populations in areas of criminal defense, family, and probate law through different webinars and forums she has hosted or has been a part of.



As a bilingual speaker of English and Haitian Creole, Ms. Lalanne now allows the Florida Justice Center to be more inclusive by offering services to Creole speaking individuals.



“I am excited to join the Florida Justice Center and for the opportunity to continue my passion for helping historically marginalized communities achieve equity in the courts,” Ms. Lalanne said. “I want to make sure our clients do not get lost in the criminal justice system.”



In her new position, Ms. Lalanne will be providing direct representation to military veterans, those without prior felony convictions, those facing technical probation violations, and social justice activists. In addition, Ms. Lalanne will be recruiting pro bono attorneys, supervising law students, overseeing special initiatives, and conducting webinars for lawyers and the public.



“Bruneley brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Florida Justice Center. She is not only an amazing lawyer, but also an amazing, caring, and passionate person,” said Jonathan Bleiweiss, Florida Justice Center’s Executive Director. “With the recent additions of Ms. Lalanne and Mr. Alex Saiz to our organization, we now have attorneys that can assist Spanish and Creole speaking clients to serve all the major communities in Florida.”



Ms. Lalanne was awarded the National Black Lawyers Top 40 under 40 in 2020. Additionally, she was featured in Voyage Miami: Hidden Gems and received the Florida Justice Center, Justice All-Star Award in 2020.



