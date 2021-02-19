BDA Advises Duy Tan Plastics on Sale to SCG Packaging

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases BDA Partners Ltd Press Release

BDA Partners was the exclusive financial advisor to Duy Tan on the transaction.



Duy Tan is Vietnam’s leading producer of rigid plastic packaging products, generating over US$200m revenues in 2020. It is a leading supplier to multinational companies and local brand owners of consumer and FMCG products. It also manufactures household plastic products, such as food containers, which are sold under the “Duy Tan” brand through more than 16,000 retail outlets, wholesalers, and supermarkets in Vietnam. The majority of Duy Tan’s products are sold in Vietnam, with 20% exported to the US and other markets.



SCGP is SE Asia’s largest fully integrated packaging solutions provider. The investment in Duy Tan is an expansion of SCGP’s rigid plastic packaging business, so it can now provide its FMCG customers and consumers in Vietnam, with a full range of packing products, both polymer and paper-based.



Simon Kavanagh, Partner & Head of Industrials, BDA Partners, said, “Vietnam is one of the most active M&A markets in Asia. Its favourable demographics, manufacturing and supply chain infrastructure, and economic and political stability, make it particularly attractive to investors. Given the government’s successful control of the COVID pandemic, we expect 2021 to be a record year for investment in Vietnam, and for Industrials M&A in particular.”



Huong Trinh, Managing Director, BDA Partners, said, “We’re proud to have advised on this transaction and look forward to Duy Tan’s next stage of growth. This is our fourth M&A transaction in Vietnam in the last 12 months, demonstrating BDA’s expertise in cross-border execution and our commitment to assist local business owners in finding optimal M&A solutions.”



Deal team

Simon Kavanagh, Partner, Hong Kong

Huong Trinh, Managing Director, Ho Chi Minh City

Phuoc Pham, Vice President, Ho Chi Minh City

Yen Pham, Associate, Ho Chi Minh City

Minh Tran, Associate, Ho Chi Minh City

Dung Nguyen, Analyst, Ho Chi Minh City



About Duy Tan Plastics

Duy Tan provides rigid plastic packaging products to corporates in Vietnam and internationally. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. www.duytan.com



About SCG Packaging

SCGP is the customer-oriented comprehensive packaging solutions provider in ASEAN, offering fiber-based packaging, performance & polymer packaging and other diversified solutions with 43 facilities across Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand. SCGP is a subsidiary of The Siam Cement Public Company Limited. www.scgpackaging.com



About BDA

BDA Partners is the global investment banking advisor for Asia. We are a premium provider of Asia-related advice to sophisticated clients globally, with over 20 years’ experience advising on cross-border M&A, capital raising, and financial restructuring. We provide global reach with our teams in New York and London, and true regional depth through our seven Asian offices in Mumbai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo. BDA has deep expertise in the Chemicals, Consumer & Retail, Health, Industrials, Services and Technology sectors. We work relentlessly to earn our clients’ trust by delivering insightful advice and outstanding outcomes. BDA Partners has strategic partnerships with William Blair, a premier global investment banking business, and with DBJ (Development Bank of Japan), a Japanese government-owned bank with US$150bn of assets.



