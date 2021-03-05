Press Releases Valley Insurance Agency Alliance Press Release

Receive press releases from Valley Insurance Agency Alliance: By Email RSS Feeds: Valley Insurance Agency Alliance Hires Two Specialists

Josh Coffman and Denise Wilkerson bring technology and customer service experience to the alliance.

St. Louis, MO, March 05, 2021 --(



In this position, Coffman will manage the technology, system processing, and analytic programming for the alliance’s members. His strategic approach will ensure that all agency members are utilizing the alliance’s computer hardware, software and networks within the organization. Prior to joining VIAA, Coffman served as an automation expert specializing in IT and business management. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Information Technology from Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo.



Wilkerson will provide personal policy rates and quotes to both new and existing customers. This involves ongoing, proactive communication with both producers and underwriters when handling first-time and renewal policies. Wilkerson previously worked as an insurance retention specialist, as well as operated her own dog grooming and training company. She earned her Associates of Art degree in Psychology from Jefferson College in Hillsboro, Mo. and has her Property and Casualty license in 13 states.



“Josh and Denise bring a wide range of expertise to our alliance in terms of client interaction and customer retention,” said VIAA’s President JD Powers. “We look forward to their joining our team and helping us grow our business during the upcoming year.”



Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $250 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a more than $8 billion national alliance. Valley Insurance Agency Alliance is located at 6825 Clayton Ave. in St. Louis, Missouri. For more information about the alliance, call (314) 333-4910. St. Louis, MO, March 05, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of more than 130 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois, recently appointed Josh Coffman as Alliance Coordinator and Denise Wilkerson as Personal Lines Specialist.In this position, Coffman will manage the technology, system processing, and analytic programming for the alliance’s members. His strategic approach will ensure that all agency members are utilizing the alliance’s computer hardware, software and networks within the organization. Prior to joining VIAA, Coffman served as an automation expert specializing in IT and business management. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Information Technology from Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo.Wilkerson will provide personal policy rates and quotes to both new and existing customers. This involves ongoing, proactive communication with both producers and underwriters when handling first-time and renewal policies. Wilkerson previously worked as an insurance retention specialist, as well as operated her own dog grooming and training company. She earned her Associates of Art degree in Psychology from Jefferson College in Hillsboro, Mo. and has her Property and Casualty license in 13 states.“Josh and Denise bring a wide range of expertise to our alliance in terms of client interaction and customer retention,” said VIAA’s President JD Powers. “We look forward to their joining our team and helping us grow our business during the upcoming year.”Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $250 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a more than $8 billion national alliance. Valley Insurance Agency Alliance is located at 6825 Clayton Ave. in St. Louis, Missouri. For more information about the alliance, call (314) 333-4910. Contact Information Valley Insurance Agency Alliance

Rochelle Brandvein

(314) 725-1414



www.viaa4u.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Valley Insurance Agency Alliance