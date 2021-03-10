Press Releases Computer Resources of America Press Release

Receive press releases from Computer Resources of America: By Email RSS Feeds: CRN Names Computer Resources of America to Its 2021 MSP 500 List

CRA Wins for the Seventh Consecutive Year and is Placed Among the Pioneer 250

New York, NY, March 10, 2021 --(



With cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed services, MSPs have become an integral part of the success of businesses worldwide. They help empower organizations to leverage complex technologies, keeping a strict focus on their core business without straining their budgets. CRN’s 2021 MSP 500 list identifies the market’s key managed services players who are setting themselves apart with best-of-breed solutions that provide the business outcomes customers need. Companies in the MSP Pioneer 250 are recognized for their business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market.



Computer Resources of America has been providing SMB’s of the New York City Tri-State area with award-winning IT solutions and services that businesses can rely on for almost 30 years. These solutions optimize productivity, strengthen customer relationships, enhance data sharing, secure business information and operations, and drive profitability. CRA not only provides targeted solutions but can also build a complete technical vision that is scalable for all IT needs.



“Great thanks go out to the entire CRA family. We are extremely honored for this award, and we remain committed to being at the forefront of technology that advances our customers.” -Chico Ramnarayan, CEO and President of CRA.



About Computer Resources of America

Computer Resources of America is one of the New York Tri-State area’s leading IT solutions and consulting companies, offering technology and cloud services and support that businesses know they can rely on to keep operations running strong and smoothly. They also provide valuable information technology resources free and accessible to all on their website. CRA is headquartered in NYC and is a certified Minority Business Enterprise. For more information on services, solutions, and resources, contact them at www.consultcra.com and get a free evaluation today. New York, NY, March 10, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Computer Resources of America (CRA) announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Computer Resources of America to its 2021 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category. The annually released list recognizes the leading North American solution providers that have demonstrated innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services. These services help end users improve operational efficiencies and navigate the ongoing complexities of IT solutions, while maximizing their return on IT investments.With cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed services, MSPs have become an integral part of the success of businesses worldwide. They help empower organizations to leverage complex technologies, keeping a strict focus on their core business without straining their budgets. CRN’s 2021 MSP 500 list identifies the market’s key managed services players who are setting themselves apart with best-of-breed solutions that provide the business outcomes customers need. Companies in the MSP Pioneer 250 are recognized for their business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market.Computer Resources of America has been providing SMB’s of the New York City Tri-State area with award-winning IT solutions and services that businesses can rely on for almost 30 years. These solutions optimize productivity, strengthen customer relationships, enhance data sharing, secure business information and operations, and drive profitability. CRA not only provides targeted solutions but can also build a complete technical vision that is scalable for all IT needs.“Great thanks go out to the entire CRA family. We are extremely honored for this award, and we remain committed to being at the forefront of technology that advances our customers.” -Chico Ramnarayan, CEO and President of CRA.About Computer Resources of AmericaComputer Resources of America is one of the New York Tri-State area’s leading IT solutions and consulting companies, offering technology and cloud services and support that businesses know they can rely on to keep operations running strong and smoothly. They also provide valuable information technology resources free and accessible to all on their website. CRA is headquartered in NYC and is a certified Minority Business Enterprise. For more information on services, solutions, and resources, contact them at www.consultcra.com and get a free evaluation today. Contact Information Computer Resources of America

Kristel Broward

212-376-4040



https://www.consultcra.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Computer Resources of America