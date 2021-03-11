Infinite Computer Solutions Recognized on CRN 2021 MSP 500 List

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Infinite Computer Solutions Press Release

Infinite Computer Solutions ranked on CRN's 2021 MSP 500 & Elite 150 flagship list.

Rockville, MD, March 11, 2021 --



CRN's 2021 MSP 500 list identifies the market's key managed services players who are setting themselves apart with best-of-breed solutions that provide the business outcomes customers need. The MSP Elite 150 recognizes a large, extensive managed services portfolio, including on-premises and off-premises capabilities, weighted toward midmarket and enterprise customers.



Infinite has one of the highest market impact scores in the Everest PEAK Matrix assessment and ISG Provider Lens in the digital services space. With the current strategy of helping customers with the implementation of hybrid cloud, IoT, Platformization TM, and product engineering in Healthcare, Telecom, Insurance & Government, etc., Infinite has helped these Fortune 1000 enterprises with their digital transformation journey.



Infinite has always been the front runner in adopting the latest process improvement models and best practices in the industry. Infinite has been performing at high maturity models for decades implementing CMMi DEV and SVC models. This year, they are re-appraised on CMMi V2.0 at Maturity Level 5 for both Development & Service models through a multi-model assessment method. This demonstrates our commitment to excellence and continuous effort to provide the superior quality of services to our clients and partners.



About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.



About Infinite Computer Solutions:

Infinite is a global technology solution provider with headquarter in Rockville, MD. Established in 1999 with a prime focus on providing next-gen business technology solutions and product engineering services for Healthcare, Insurance, Telecom, Financial Services, Media & Publishing, Government, and Hi-Tech. With the proprietary frameworks, platforms, accelerators, and domain experts, Infinite has been solving challenges for Fortune 1000 and advancing them for new possibilities. For more information, please visit www.infinite.com.



