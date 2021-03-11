Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases FPDA Press Release

Receive press releases from FPDA: By Email RSS Feeds: Registration Open for Joint Sales Workshop with Sales Management Experts Jim Pancero and Tom Reilly

Annapolis, MD, March 11, 2021 --(



This virtual program will feature sales management experts, Jim Pancero, President of Jim Pancero, Inc. and Paul Reilly, President of Tom Reilly Training. Participants will learn how to apply the concept of value-added selling in today’s reality.



“I am proud to offer the first in an annual series designed to support FPDA, ISD, and ESA on a variety of educational topics,” said Amy Luckado, Executive Director of the three associations. “This innovative program will provide enhanced member benefits in a tech-forward and accessible e-learning format. The 2021 program focuses on unpacking the sales process in a post-pandemic world – from improving your pitches to speaking to an increasingly competitive landscape to understand the process and psychology behind decision making. I look forward to working with these associations to expand this member benefit in the years to come.”



This workshop is open to members and non-members. Registration for non-members includes your 2021 corporate association membership dues and the option to register for the 2021 Joint Industry Summit held October 3-6, in Sandestin, FL.



For more information or to register for this event, visit 2ESA.org, FPDA.org, or ISD.org.



About ESA

The objective of the Equipment Service Association (ESA) is to aid in the advancement and expansion of the fluid power industry in all markets; promoting activities that will enable the fluid power industry to conduct itself with the greatest economy and efficiency to improve members’ success in business. ESA provides its members with education, technical, and informal services for members to operate profitably and soundly.



About FPDA

FPDA Motion & Control Network (FPDA) is a distribution-centric collaborative organization dedicated to delivering networking, education, best practices, and business intelligence designed to enhance business performance. With over 140 distributor and manufacturer members (and growing), FPDA is a trade association on the move, representing motion solution providers who offer fluid power, automation, and electro-mechanical technologies (the so-called "tri-technologies") and distribution services to enhance customer performance and profitability.



About ISD

The International Sealing Distribution Association (ISD) is a not-for-profit trade association formed to enhance the success of members through information, education, and interaction. ISD members make, sell, install and/or maintain mechanical and hydraulic seals, packing, gaskets, O-rings, and related fluid sealing products and range from the largest distributors and manufacturers in the industry to companies with less than 10 employees. This diversity is one of ISD's strengths. ISD is committed to success. ISD's member benefits and services are designed to improve the professionalism, success, and profitability of participating companies and individuals.



Contact:

Katelyn Marks

kmarks@seven12management.com

Katelyn Marks

410-940-6347



fpda.org



