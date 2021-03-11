PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Alpha Hale Consulting

Press Release

Receive press releases from Alpha Hale Consulting: By Email RSS Feeds:

Alpha Hale Consulting Has Been Named as a Digital Marketplace Supplier by the UK Government


Alpha Hale Consultancy are pleased to announce that they have received the Digital Outcomes and Specialist 5 supplier status (DOS 5). This means that they will be offering a range of digital services to the public sector organisations across the UK as Digital Specialists.

London, United Kingdom, March 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- After taking part in a competitive application selection process, Alpha Hale Consultancy was awarded the permission to supply services to the UK government for Lot 2 (Digital Specialists). Services provided will include Data Scientist, Performance Analyst, Data Architect, Business Analyst, Programme Manager and Service Manager.

Digital Marketplace
The Digital Market Place has transformed the way that the government buys it’s digital and IT services. It is run by the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) and is designed to enable the public sector to buy, design, build and provide bespoke digital outcomes by finding appropriate specialists.

The Crown Commercial Service (CCS) supports the public sector to achieve a maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. In 2018/19, CCS helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits worth £945m – supporting world class public services that offer best value for
taxpayers.

Gail Calliste, the CEO and founder of Alpha Hale Consulting, said: “As a boutique management consultancy specialising in data transformation and strategy consulting, we are really proud to be able to support the public sector in providing digital services. Alpha Hale Consulting hopes to continue and nurture this relationship.”

Businesses can view their services at www.alphahale.com.
Contact Information
Alpha Hale Consulting
Gail Calliste
+44 207 867 3984
Contact
https://www.alphahale.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Alpha Hale Consulting
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help