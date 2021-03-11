Alpha Hale Consulting Has Been Named as a Digital Marketplace Supplier by the UK Government

Alpha Hale Consultancy are pleased to announce that they have received the Digital Outcomes and Specialist 5 supplier status (DOS 5). This means that they will be offering a range of digital services to the public sector organisations across the UK as Digital Specialists.

London, United Kingdom, March 11, 2021



Digital Marketplace

The Digital Market Place has transformed the way that the government buys it’s digital and IT services. It is run by the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) and is designed to enable the public sector to buy, design, build and provide bespoke digital outcomes by finding appropriate specialists.



The Crown Commercial Service (CCS) supports the public sector to achieve a maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. In 2018/19, CCS helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits worth £945m – supporting world class public services that offer best value for

taxpayers.



Gail Calliste, the CEO and founder of Alpha Hale Consulting, said: “As a boutique management consultancy specialising in data transformation and strategy consulting, we are really proud to be able to support the public sector in providing digital services. Alpha Hale Consulting hopes to continue and nurture this relationship.”



