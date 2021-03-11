PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Century 21 Thomas

Press Release

Receive press releases from Century 21 Thomas: By Email RSS Feeds:

Tim Daugherty Joins CENTURY 21 Thomas Team


North Myrtle Beach, SC, March 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- CENTURY 21 Thomas, of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., is pleased to announce that Tim Daugherty has joined the CENTURY 21 real estate team.

CENTURY 21 Thomas, of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., is pleased to announce that Tim Daugherty has joined the CENTURY 21 real estate team.

Previously, Daugherty spent nearly 20 years in the accounting/banking industry. “I transitioned into this profession strictly to assist clients in finding the perfect real estate fit,” he said. “I hope my passion and drive enable others to reach their financial goals and dreams and we create trusting, lifelong relationships.”

Relocating from Lincoln County, N.C., Daugherty is familiar with the Grand Strand. He grew up visiting this area and said he has watched it transform into the vibrant vacation destination that it is today.

“Tim is a positive addition to our CENTURY 21 Thomas sales team,” said Teddy Smith, sales manager. “His motivation, enthusiasm and professional work ethic will lead him to success.”

About CENTURY 21 Thomas
CENTURY 21 Thomas, established in 1962, takes pride in personalized service and exceeding client expectations. It has offices at 625 Sea Mountain Highway and 404-A Main St. in North Myrtle Beach.

It is an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of CENTURY 21 Real Estate LLC (century21.com), the iconic brand and franchisor with the largest global network in residential real estate. For more information on CENTURY 21 Thomas, call 843-249-2100 or go to century21thomas.com.
Contact Information
CENTURY 21 Thomas
Angie Krall
843-273-3057
Contact
www.century21thomas.com
625 Sea Mountain Highway
Cherry Grove Section
North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Century 21 Thomas
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help