Tim Daugherty Joins CENTURY 21 Thomas Team

CENTURY 21 Thomas, of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., is pleased to announce that Tim Daugherty has joined the CENTURY 21 real estate team.



Previously, Daugherty spent nearly 20 years in the accounting/banking industry. “I transitioned into this profession strictly to assist clients in finding the perfect real estate fit,” he said. “I hope my passion and drive enable others to reach their financial goals and dreams and we create trusting, lifelong relationships.”



Relocating from Lincoln County, N.C., Daugherty is familiar with the Grand Strand. He grew up visiting this area and said he has watched it transform into the vibrant vacation destination that it is today.



“Tim is a positive addition to our CENTURY 21 Thomas sales team,” said Teddy Smith, sales manager. “His motivation, enthusiasm and professional work ethic will lead him to success.”



About CENTURY 21 Thomas

CENTURY 21 Thomas, established in 1962, takes pride in personalized service and exceeding client expectations. It has offices at 625 Sea Mountain Highway and 404-A Main St. in North Myrtle Beach.



