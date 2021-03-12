PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
The Knowledge Group
 

Company Overview

Contact Info & Offices

Press Releases

The Knowledge Group

Press Release

Receive press releases from The Knowledge Group: By Email RSS Feeds:

The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on How to Develop Ethical Competence: Key Considerations and Effective Strategies


The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: How to Develop Ethical Competence: Key Considerations and Effective Strategies. This event is scheduled on Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm ET.

New York, NY, March 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Overview: Lawyers’ ethical competence and professionalism are crucial for client representation. They are expected to always uphold ethical standards and be guided by the Rules of Professional Conduct in all aspects of their work. However, it is inevitable for them to be confronted with such challenges and dilemmas. Thus, reinforcing the need to develop a sound ethical competence that will help them maintain their good reputation in the legal profession.

Join a panel of key thought leaders and distinguished professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group as they provide a comprehensive discussion of ethical competence. Speakers will also share risk mitigation techniques and best practices to ensure competency in the legal landscape.

Key issues include:

· Ethical Policies in the Legal Profession
· Common Ethical Risks and Challenges
· Developing Effective Ethical Competence
· Best Practices
· Outlook

Speakers/Faculty Panel

Thomas Sansone
Partner
Carmody Torrance Sandak & Hennessey LLP

Melicent B. Thompson
Partner
Gfeller Laurie LLP

Deborah Winokur
Professional Responsibility and Compliance Counsel
Cozen O'Connor

For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:

https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/how-to-develop-ethical-competence-cle/

About The Knowledge Group

Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.

The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
Contact Information
The Knowledge Group
Andrew Macleod
646-844-0200
Contact
www.theknowledgegroup.org

Click here to view the company profile of The Knowledge Group
Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Knowledge Group
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help