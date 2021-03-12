The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on How to Develop Ethical Competence: Key Considerations and Effective Strategies



The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: How to Develop Ethical Competence: Key Considerations and Effective Strategies. This event is scheduled on Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm ET.

Join a panel of key thought leaders and distinguished professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group as they provide a comprehensive discussion of ethical competence. Speakers will also share risk mitigation techniques and best practices to ensure competency in the legal landscape.



Key issues include:



· Ethical Policies in the Legal Profession

· Common Ethical Risks and Challenges

· Developing Effective Ethical Competence

· Best Practices

· Outlook



Speakers/Faculty Panel



Thomas Sansone

Partner

Carmody Torrance Sandak & Hennessey LLP



Melicent B. Thompson

Partner

Gfeller Laurie LLP



Deborah Winokur

Professional Responsibility and Compliance Counsel

Cozen O'Connor



For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:



https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/how-to-develop-ethical-competence-cle/



About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.



Andrew Macleod

646-844-0200



www.theknowledgegroup.org



