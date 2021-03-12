Melicent B. Thompson, Partner, Gfeller Laurie LLP to Speak at How to Develop Ethical Competence: Key Considerations and Effective Strategies Live Webcast



The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Melicent B. Thompson, Partner, Gfeller Laurie LLP will speak at its webcast entitled, “How to Develop Ethical Competence: Key Considerations and Effective Strategies.” This event is scheduled for Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm (ET).

About Melicent B. Thompson



Melicent has close to 25 years of experience in litigation and corporate counseling. She actively practices in Connecticut and Georgia courts in insurance coverage, business disputes, professional liability claims, defense of educational and financial institutions and general liability. Her insurance coverage practice encompasses all areas of first and third party claims and related litigation services, including declaratory judgment actions, defense of bad faith claims and reinsurance matters. Melicent has substantial appellate court experience, having briefed and argued appeals before the Second Circuit Court of Appeals and the Connecticut Supreme and Appellate Courts.



Her pro bono work includes serving as General Counsel to the Gifts of Love Board of Directors and as a member of Bay Path University’s Advisory Council.



About Gfeller Laurie LLP



Gfeller Laurie LLP represents insurance companies in all segments of industry. Representative matters range from carrier defense in bad faith and coverage litigation to risk reviews of new programs for the London Market and due diligence for loan transactions. We also have significant experience representing business entities and individuals in complex business disputes across a wide range of industries.



The Firm’s defense practice is a recognized leader in defense litigation, with specialty focus in defending catastrophic injury/complex litigation matters and related risk avoidance counseling in sports and recreation law and construction litigation.



The Firm’s Financial Services group serves institutional and individual clients in banking, title insurance, real estate, and business transactions, including litigation, regulatory compliance, and transactional matters.



Event Synopsis:



Lawyers’ ethical competence and professionalism are crucial for client representation. They are expected to always uphold ethical standards and be guided by the Rules of Professional Conduct in all aspects of their work. However, it is inevitable for them to be confronted with such challenges and dilemmas. Thus, reinforcing the need to develop a sound ethical competence that will help them maintain their good reputation in the legal profession.



Join a panel of key thought leaders and distinguished professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group as they provide a comprehensive discussion of ethical competence. Speakers will also share risk mitigation techniques and best practices to ensure competency in the legal landscape.



Key issues include:



Ethical Policies in the Legal Profession

Common Ethical Risks and Challenges

Developing Effective Ethical Competence

Best Practices

Outlook



About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.



