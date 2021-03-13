Attributy Announces New Appointment to Board of Directors

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Attributy Inc. Press Release

Attributy Inc. announced today that it has appointed Markus Brinsa, Founder, President & CEO of SEIKOURI Inc., to its Board of Directors effective Feb 1, 2021.

New York, NY, March 13, 2021 --



“We are pleased to welcome Markus as new independent director to the Attributy board,” said Andreas Eisermann, Attributy’s Chairman of the Board and CEO. “He joins Attributy at an exciting time as we are just kicking off our business in the United States. The addition of this director complements our Board of Directors’ skills and experiences, and we are confident that Markus will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to execute our strategy, drive growth and profitability and enhance value for all Attributy shareholders. We look forward to Markus’ contributions and are excited that he chose Attributy.”



“I am delighted to serve on the Attributy Board of Directors,” said Markus Brinsa. “Attributy has a unique market opportunity, its solution will change the way an entire industry works.”



Markus brings to the Board of Directors over 25 years of experiences in venture funding, mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances, and business development. He is Founder, President and CEO of SEIKOURI Inc. He also served in different roles in business and alliance development, sales and strategic consulting. Among others, he was Board Member at ACE TOMATO AG (IT Security Consulting), Chief Revenue Officer at Drivve LLC (Cloud DMS), Executive Senior Vice President of North America at Paessler AG (Network Monitoring), Vice President Global Alliances at Jedox AG/Inc. (BI & CPM), Advisory Board Member at pleasureGuest LLC (Hospitality), and Lead Advisory Board Member at award-winning online booking technology provider APPOINTEDD/Saloca Ltd.



About Attributy Inc.

Attributy is a data-driven, multiattribution platform designed to suit the needs of B2B and B2C businesses in campaign management and assessing marketing ROI. Headquartered in New York City, Attributy has seen rapid team expansion across the US and Europe since its founding in 2020. Unlike other platforms, Attributy leverages it’s AI-driven optimization tools and employs deep learning techniques to truly paint a picture of any given channel’s value. Rather than centrally focus on any one channel, Attributy’s algorithms map and track the entire customer journey, correctly weighing each ad for the role it played in conversion. By providing lightning-fast analytics, flexible API-integration, and budget optimization for both online and offline advertising, Attributy gives customers the tools they need to assess the true impact of their campaigns.



About SEIKOURI Inc.

