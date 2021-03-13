InfoSec Named a Chicago Best Place to Work

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases InfoSec Institutes Press Release

Madison, WI, March 13, 2021 --(



The Crain’s Chicago Business list recognizes the 100 top employers in Chicago. In partnership with Best Companies Group, Crain's surveyed thousands of employees across eight focus areas including:



Leadership and planning

Culture and communications

Role satisfaction

Work environment

Training and development

Benefits and pay



Winners were determined by the results of a weighted survey of employees and employers, with final rankings established through data analysis by Best Companies Group.



“As InfoSec has grown, we’ve built an ambitious team who cares about making a difference in the online safety and security of our clients and our communities,” said Jack Koziol, InfoSec founder and CEO. “This award reflects our commitment to all employees who make our mission possible. I’m incredibly proud of our team’s unrelenting focus on customer care, teamwork and inclusiveness. It’s what makes InfoSec such a great place to work.”



Starting from a small, dedicated Chicago-based team in 2004, InfoSec has grown to a team of more than 150 with additional offices in Madison, Wisconsin, and Dulles, Virginia. The company’s recognition as a Chicago Best Place to Work follows other recent accolades including:



Top 100 Global Software Seller

Top 20 IT Training Company for tenth consecutive year

Customer Service & Support Department of the Year

Best Customer Support



To see the complete Best Places to Work Chicago finalists list, visit chicagobusiness.com/news/best-places-work-2020-finalists. Final rankings of the 100 best companies, including a breakdown of rankings based on company size, will be announced at a virtual event on April 8. Following the event, the 100 top employers will appear in the April 12 issue of Crain’s and online.



About InfoSec

InfoSec is the leading cybersecurity education company helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber-safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge, skills and confidence to outsmart cybercrime. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on InfoSec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and more than 5 million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from InfoSec IQ’s security awareness and phishing training. Learn about rewarding InfoSec career opportunities at infosecinstitute.com/careers.



About Crain's Chicago Business

About Crain's Chicago Business

Crain's Chicago Business is the top source of news, analysis and information on business in metropolitan Chicago for decision-makers in the private and public sectors. Crain's publishes a weekly business magazine, providing deeper analysis, commentary, special reports and features. Crain's also produces databases, live events and sponsored content, all with the aim of deepening readers' understanding of local business. Crain's Chicago Business is the leading source of information on Chicago's economy, the companies, industries and institutions that operate here and the entrepreneurs and innovators who drive the city's growth.

Megan Sawle

708-689-0131



infosecinstitute.com



