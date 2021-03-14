The GPHCC Will Hold Its 2021 Annual Meeting Virtually Welcoming New Board Chair & Officers Plus Feature Dr. Thomas Farley, Commissioner of Health, City of Philadelphia

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber... Press Release

GPHCC’s annual gathering of its membership, board and supporters will get an insider’s look at GPHCC events, initiatives, and collaborations plus a food demonstration from our Dine Latino participants.

Philadelphia, PA, March 14, 2021 --



This year’s event, presented by PECO, features a President’s Chat with Dr. Thomas Farley, the City of Philadelphia’s Commissioner of Health.



“In these unprecedented times GPHCC reaffirms its commitment to the success of Latino owned businesses. I look forward to updating our membership on new programs and opportunities for 2021, and to an exciting new feature in which Latino food entrepreneurs do interactive demonstrations,” said Jennifer Rodriguez, President & CEO of GPHCC.



GPHCC will also introduce the new Board Chair and incoming officers. Lou Rodriguez, Board Chair for the past six years, will pass the baton to Nestor Torres, founder of Myriagon Consulting, LLC. Incoming Treasurer Lydia Holiat, of The Haverford Trust Company, and Young Professionals’ Network Representative, Natily Santos, of Aramark will also be introduced.



The Chamber will also provide updates on upcoming events, initiatives, and collaborations, as well as current Latino business market conditions in Greater Philadelphia as many shops and restaurants have been operating under COVID-19 restrictions for a year. GPHCC has been actively helping Latino-Owned Businesses (LOBs) throughout the pandemic through webinars, access to expert advice, financial resources, and advocacy. Entrepreneurs can continue to find relevant information in English and Spanish through GPHCC’s website at www.philahispanicchamber.org.



Coinciding with the Annual Meeting is the one-year mark of the Dine Latino promotional campaign, created to boost sales of Latino-owned restaurants during the pandemic. To date, 60 participating restaurants have benefited from social media promotion and a dedicated section in the Chamber’s website. Annual Meeting attendees will enjoy food and drink demonstrations from participating restaurants as part of the event’s programming.



GPHCC is committed to develop, promote, and advocate for Hispanic businesses while encouraging the economic development and growth of the Hispanic community. We are here for small business owners during this difficult time and hope to be a resource to keep businesses going. Protecting and serving its members will be the highest priority. Joining GPHCC will now be easier for small businesses with an updated membership fee to fit the times. Small businesses can join for $69 per year, or $49 if enrolled in auto-renewal. For information about joining GPHCC, email Keiren O’Connell, Director of Membership at koconnell@philahispanichchamber.org.



Follow GPHCC on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter to stay tuned for updates. If you would like partner with us, please reach out to Javier Suarez, VP of Strategic Partnerships via our website.



About GPHCC

Maria Cristina Rios

215-360-8114



www.philahispanicchamber.org



