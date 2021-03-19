Baker Pool, Selling Large and Small Hot Tubs in Chesterfield, St. Peters and St. Louis Shares Tips for National Optimism Month

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Baker Pool & Spa Press Release

Baker Pool & Spa a Hot Spring New and Used Spas Dealer Serving Chesterfield, St. Peters and St. Louis Publishes 3 Ways to Benefit from an Optimistic Attitude.

“Being optimistic has many advantages in everyday life,” said John McCormick of Baker Pool & Spa.



Being optimistic can help people live a happier, less stressful life that encourages better chances of success and helps them enjoy their lives even when things do not go the way they want them to.



Here are three ways to benefit from an optimistic attitude right from the start.



Don’t Dwell on Problems, Solve Them – Most optimists like to identify a problem and then move on to solving it as quickly as possible. They do not stop to wallow in the bad feelings of how a situation affects them. They simply work on getting past it. The immediate benefit of switching the way a problem is dealt with is an increase in self-esteem, lowering of blood pressure levels, and reduced stress.



Help Family Members be Optimistic – Help others in the family, especially the young, develop an optimistic attitude. Family members, young and old, can work together to support their journey in becoming more positive. Validate the opinions and feelings of each other, and when problems occur, help each family member work through them to find positive resolutions to issues, and see how they can improve themselves or their lives as a result.



For a More Optimistic Surrounding, Soak in a Backyard Hot Tub – Creating a surrounding that is soothing, peaceful, and fun in the home gives everyone in the house a place to relish their new positive attitude. A hot tub is a great choice in developing a positive surrounding. Its bubbly, heated water and pool-like setting creates an immediately joyful atmosphere anywhere in the yard, on a patio, or where there is space. Small hot tubs take up very little space making it possible to create a hot tub relaxation spot, even in the tiniest areas.



To learn more about the benefits of owning a Hot Spring Spa, pick up a copy of a free hot tub buyer’s guide from Baker Pool & Spa. Just give them a call or visit the website at: www.BakerPool.com.



About Us

Baker Pool & Spa is the exclusive dealer of the best portable hot tubs on the market. We proudly provide the St. Louis area with quality hot tubs from Hot Spring. With many of the industry’s favorite models available, we’re sure to have just the right model to fit your lifestyle, backyard, and budget. Additionally, we offer certified pre-owned hot tubs and portable spas. We’re continually getting new trades, so be sure to check our website to see the latest models available at unbeatable prices.



Located conveniently in Chesterfield, we provide swimming pool and hot tub remedies to a variety of St. Louis surrounding cities, including St. Louis, St. Peters, O’Fallon, Wentzville, Fenton, Union, Pacific, Washington, and many more.



To learn more, pick up a copy of their hot tub buyer’s guide just call 636-532-3133 or go to www.BakerPool.com.



John McCormick

Baker Pool & Spa

6 THF Blvd.

Chesterfield, MO 63005

