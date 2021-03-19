Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Hot Spring Spas of Iowa and Minnesota Press Release

Receive press releases from Hot Spring Spas of Iowa and Minnesota: By Email RSS Feeds: Hot Spring Spas of Minneapolis Selling Plug and Play Hot Tubs, Swim Spas and Infrared Saunas Shares Tips for National Optimism Month

Minneapolis Hot Tubs, Swim Spas and Saunas Dealer Publishes 3 Ways to Get the Most Out of Optimism Month

Minneapolis, MN, March 19, 2021 --(



“National Optimism Month is a great time to help people understand the difference between negative and positive outlooks, and how they can make changes to become more powerful in their own lives through optimism,” says Jason Rounds, General Manager.



Here are three ways to get the most out of optimism month.



Understand True Optimism – Optimism is a choice to see things from a positive perspective and make plans to improve on what exists rather than to be upset about what is happening. Pessimists sometimes call people optimists weak, but in reality, it takes great strength and determination for someone to force themselves to take charge of their own life.



Take Stock of the Past with a New Outlook – One way for people to get started in making a change to a more positive outlook is to spend some time each day looking back at events they felt overwhelmed them. Each person can examine how those times affected them and what they could have done to regain control and move beyond what seemed to be in their way. It is a helpful learning tool that creates a stockpile of experience to help them continue to make those positive changes in future instances when other things happen.



Create an Optimistic Atmosphere with a Hot Tub – Along with learning to control responses and emotions, people can take charge by creating positive surroundings that feel good and make them happy. Adding a hot tub to the home is a quick way to provide a soothing atmosphere that is healthy and relaxing. Soaking in the temperature-controlled water and letting the powerful massage jets work out tensions and anxieties from the day let people deal with pressure better. A hot tub also offers everyone in the family a place to enjoy each other’s company and deal with issues in a calm, peaceful place. Having a hot tub at home makes it easy and simple to enjoy the experience without paying monthly fees, or dealing with traffic and crowds.



Consumers wanting to learn more about hot tubs are encouraged to pick up a copy of this free hot tub buyer’s guide, 7 Critical Questions You Must Ask Before You Buy a Hot Tub. Just call 651-731-9745 or visit the company website for more information at: www.HotSpringGreen.com.



About Us

Hot Spring Spas of Des Moines and Minneapolis offers a large selection of new and used hot tubs, swim spas, and saunas for sale. We are the area’s premier source for Hot Spring Spas and Hot Tubs, Endless Pools, Saunatec, Finnleo Saunas, A & B Backyard Accessories, and proudly carry the SilkBalance for Spas water treatment system.



Hot Spring Spas of Burnsville



Hot Spring Spas of Burnsville

14350 Buck Hill Rd

Burnsville, MN 55306

952-933-9040



Hot Spring Spas of Woodbury

650 Commerce Dr, Suite 150

Woodbury, MN 55125

651-731-9745



Hot Spring Spas of Plymouth

14100 21st Ave N, Suite B

Plymouth, MN 55447

763-450-5310



Hot Spring Spas of Des Moines Iowa

10860 Hickman Rd

Clive, IA 50325

515-270-8702



Hot Spring Spas of Carroll Iowa

18134 Highway 71

Carroll, IA 51401

712-792-3376



Hot Spring Spas of Arnolds Park

244 Okoboji Grove Rd N

Arnolds Park, IA 51360

Jason Rounds

651-731-9745



https://www.hotspringgreen.com/



