Spa Country, a Spa Store Near Steamboat Springs Shares Helpful Information for National Optimism Month

Steamboat Springs Spa Dealer, Spa Country Publishes 3 Ways to Increase Optimism.

Steamboat Springs, CO, March 19, 2021 --(



“The month of March is National Optimism Month, the perfect time for learning new and better ways to increase optimism,” said Austin Nelson of Spa Country. By focusing on creating an optimistic outlook for the entire month, people can instill the attitude into their daily lives and make it a natural response in order to deal with the good and the bad that life involves.



Here are the three top ways to increase optimism.



Immerse Yourself in Hot Tub Hydrotherapy – Relax in a backyard hot tub to help prepare for the day with a morning soak in the portable spa. Soak in the hot tub’s soothing water and let its powerful massage jets work out stress and tension after work. Relax in the spa before bed for a good night’s sleep, or just play in the luxurious atmosphere of the hot tub with friends and family to be reminded constantly that life is good and loved ones abound.



Surround Yourself with Optimistic Reminders – Add little notes to areas around the home, work, or school with reminders that life is good and it’s a good time to be optimistic. Attach a note to the bathroom mirror that simply says, “life is good,” put a message in a briefcase that “the greatest weakness is giving up.” There are plenty of websites that specialize in these types of quotes.



Find Ways to be Grateful – Instead of complaining about how tough life is, find ways to be grateful for the good things that are everywhere in life and all of the people around who are available to help out and make things better. Another belief that optimists have that helps make the world work better for them is that there is plenty of good to go around. There truly is a lot to be grateful for in life.



About Us

Spa Country has been serving Routt and Moffat County, Colorado since 1994 and has grown to be a premier Caldera Spas dealer through service and integrity. We still believe in old-fashioned customer care. In addition to our spa showroom, we also offer a complete line of chemicals and accessories for all of our products. We are very proud of our certified, in-house staff that will provide professional installation and familiarize you with your spa’s care and lifetime enjoyment. We have a full-time service, water maintenance, and repair department for all spa brands that will take care of all your supplies and service needs. Need service? We take great pride in providing the best service to our customers. Since the beginning, it’s been our commitment, and it’s what sets us apart from the others.



