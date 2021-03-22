69th Annual Maggie Awards® Finalists Revealed -- 104 Brands Recognized for Excellence

Press Releases CU2 LLC Press Release

Despite COVID, media companies produced outstanding magazines, digital and marketing content. Winners will be announced on April 23 via virtual awards ceremony. Learn more at MaggieAwards.com

Los Angeles, CA, March 22, 2021 --(



"Despite the challenges of COVID across the country, media channels display resilience by producing high quality magazines, digital media and marketing programs," touts Catherine Upton, Maggie Awards Chair. "We are proud to honor these leaders in media for excellence in content, design and delivery."



This year the Maggie Awards® attracted entrants from across the USA including Alabama, Kentucky, and Chicago. As the exclusive peer-review media awards program, The Maggie Awards® team thanks the many judges who volunteered to evaluate entries for quality of editorial and design. “We appreciate the ongoing support from the publishing and digital media professionals from across the USA, says Upton. As a peer-review awards program, the Maggies would not be possible without the commitment of our industry,” concludes Upton.



The 69th Annual Maggie Awards® Ceremony will be held on April 23 at 10 AM PST virtually. Watch for registration details at www.MaggieAwards.com. The in-person celebration of media excellence awards event will resume in 2022.



See the complete list of Maggie Awards Finalists at: www.MaggieAwards.com



About the Maggie Awards

The Maggie Awards® are the publishing and digital medias longest reigning awards program in the USA – celebrating its 69th year. Dedicated to celebrating excellence, the awards honor content creators of print, online, social, digital, and video media across hundreds of categories. This year, 104 awards will be bestowed on single title publishers to global multi-media brands including California Dental Association, SIERRA, Variety, Orange Coast Magazine and many more. Learn more at: www.MaggieAwards.com.



