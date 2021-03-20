Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Verndale Press Release

Receive press releases from Verndale: By Email RSS Feeds: Verndale Earns Top Premier Platinum-Level Partnership with Optimizely

To Earn Distinction, Verndale Has Satisfied the Strictest Tier of Sales, Training, Certification and Specialization Requirements from Optimizely

Boston, MA, March 20, 2021 --(



Verndale completed the strictest of certification processes including Optimizely Education training and having a vast quantity of Optimizely Certified Developers and Optimizely Specializations to earn the elite Premier Platinum Partner status in Optimizely’s Partner Success Program and to join as a qualified, value-add seller of Optimizely Digital Experience Cloud™. Premier Platinum Partners demonstrate the most extensive competency, implementation experience, product expertise and specializations of Optimizely solutions. Verndale is headquartered in Boston with offices in Los Angeles, Minneapolis, and Quito Ecuador. They drive better digital customer experiences through designing, building, and optimizing web, mobile, and commerce experience for their clients across a range of verticals.



Optimizely Digital Experience Platform provides content, commerce, analytics and personalization on one screen with an independently proven 299 percent return on investment in three years and a payback period of less than six months. Along with low total cost of ownership, Optimizely gives teams greater agility to respond to trends and market conditions and smarter customer intelligence to reach the “right” potential customers and provide more relevant content that engages and converts.



“We have long-valued our strategic partnership with Optimizely as we’ve collaborated to design and build best-in-class digital experiences for our shared customers,” said Chris Pisapia, CEO of Verndale. “Through an incredibly strong working partnership, we have achieved the Premier Platinum status which signifies the strength of our relationship. We are incredibly excited to see how we can continue to grow together.”



Jim King, Verndale Director of Partnerships and Alliances, adds, “We are ecstatic that Verndale has achieved the level of Premier Platinum Partner, making us one of two US partners with this top tier status and only partner to hold all five Optimizely specializations. We remain committed to delivering award winning experiences for our customers and our partners as they are the key to our continued success.”



With a network of over 900 partner companies in 30 countries, Optimizely seeks to connect with qualified partners whose firms possess a wealth of experience, team members with a creative outlook, global reach, and a collective eye toward future opportunities to ensure mutual customers are successful in the short and long term.



“Both Verndale and Optimizely are experiencing incredible growth as the result of delivering world-class projects to customers on a world-class platform that optimizes the end-to-end digital experience,” said Diane Schmidt, Regional Vice President of Partner Development at Episerver. “Verndale has stepped up to the task to earn the highest-available status and identify as a partner tremendously experienced in leveraging the Optimizely product portfolio to help growing companies compete digitally.”



About Verndale

Verndale is an end-to-end customer experience agency, with two decades of experience across verticals, solutions, and technologies. From their offices in Boston, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, and Quito, Ecuador, Verndale designs and builds web, mobile, and commerce experiences that connect the dots of the customer journey - because a better experience leads to better business. For more information, visit www.verndale.com.



Verndale Contact:

Jon Cohan

Director of Marketing

617.399.8778

Jon.cohan@verndale.com

About Optimizely



At Optimizely (Episerver), we're on a mission to help people unlock their digital potential. With our leading digital experience platform (DXP), we equip teams with the tools and insights they need to create and optimize in new and novel ways. Now, companies can operate with data-driven confidence to create hyper-personalized experiences. Building sophisticated solutions has never been simpler. Optimizely's 900+ partners and 1100+ employees in offices around the globe are proud to help more than 9,000 brands, including Toyota, Santander, eBay, KLM and Mazda, enrich their customer lifetime value, increase revenue and grow their brands. Learn more at optimizely.com.



Optimizely Contact:

Matt Erickson

Sr. Manager of Global PR & Thought Leadership

+1-952-261-6022

Matthew.erickson@optimizely.com Boston, MA, March 20, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Verndale, an end-to-end customer experience agency, announced today that it has achieved the most elite Premier Platinum Partner level for Optimizely (formerly Episerver), the digital experience platform company.Verndale completed the strictest of certification processes including Optimizely Education training and having a vast quantity of Optimizely Certified Developers and Optimizely Specializations to earn the elite Premier Platinum Partner status in Optimizely’s Partner Success Program and to join as a qualified, value-add seller of Optimizely Digital Experience Cloud™. Premier Platinum Partners demonstrate the most extensive competency, implementation experience, product expertise and specializations of Optimizely solutions. Verndale is headquartered in Boston with offices in Los Angeles, Minneapolis, and Quito Ecuador. They drive better digital customer experiences through designing, building, and optimizing web, mobile, and commerce experience for their clients across a range of verticals.Optimizely Digital Experience Platform provides content, commerce, analytics and personalization on one screen with an independently proven 299 percent return on investment in three years and a payback period of less than six months. Along with low total cost of ownership, Optimizely gives teams greater agility to respond to trends and market conditions and smarter customer intelligence to reach the “right” potential customers and provide more relevant content that engages and converts.“We have long-valued our strategic partnership with Optimizely as we’ve collaborated to design and build best-in-class digital experiences for our shared customers,” said Chris Pisapia, CEO of Verndale. “Through an incredibly strong working partnership, we have achieved the Premier Platinum status which signifies the strength of our relationship. We are incredibly excited to see how we can continue to grow together.”Jim King, Verndale Director of Partnerships and Alliances, adds, “We are ecstatic that Verndale has achieved the level of Premier Platinum Partner, making us one of two US partners with this top tier status and only partner to hold all five Optimizely specializations. We remain committed to delivering award winning experiences for our customers and our partners as they are the key to our continued success.”With a network of over 900 partner companies in 30 countries, Optimizely seeks to connect with qualified partners whose firms possess a wealth of experience, team members with a creative outlook, global reach, and a collective eye toward future opportunities to ensure mutual customers are successful in the short and long term.“Both Verndale and Optimizely are experiencing incredible growth as the result of delivering world-class projects to customers on a world-class platform that optimizes the end-to-end digital experience,” said Diane Schmidt, Regional Vice President of Partner Development at Episerver. “Verndale has stepped up to the task to earn the highest-available status and identify as a partner tremendously experienced in leveraging the Optimizely product portfolio to help growing companies compete digitally.”About VerndaleVerndale is an end-to-end customer experience agency, with two decades of experience across verticals, solutions, and technologies. From their offices in Boston, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, and Quito, Ecuador, Verndale designs and builds web, mobile, and commerce experiences that connect the dots of the customer journey - because a better experience leads to better business. For more information, visit www.verndale.com.Verndale Contact:Jon CohanDirector of Marketing617.399.8778Jon.cohan@verndale.comAbout OptimizelyAt Optimizely (Episerver), we're on a mission to help people unlock their digital potential. With our leading digital experience platform (DXP), we equip teams with the tools and insights they need to create and optimize in new and novel ways. Now, companies can operate with data-driven confidence to create hyper-personalized experiences. Building sophisticated solutions has never been simpler. Optimizely's 900+ partners and 1100+ employees in offices around the globe are proud to help more than 9,000 brands, including Toyota, Santander, eBay, KLM and Mazda, enrich their customer lifetime value, increase revenue and grow their brands. Learn more at optimizely.com.Optimizely Contact:Matt EricksonSr. Manager of Global PR & Thought Leadership+1-952-261-6022Matthew.erickson@optimizely.com Contact Information Verndale

Maggie Bean

+1-617-399-9353



verndale.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Verndale Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend