Maxim Behar Announced as New International Growth Chair for ICCO

Maxim Behar is a globally renowned PR expert, entrepreneur, journalist, diplomat and alumni of Harvard Kennedy School. He is founder and CEO of the Bulgarian leading PR company, M3 Communication Group, Inc., as well as Chairman of the Board at the World Communication Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Maxim Behar is also Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Seychelles in Bulgaria. He has been inducted into the Global PR Hall of Fame in London in 2017 and awarded many titles, among them Best PR Professional in Europe for 2020 by PR Week, Global CEO of the Year by The International Stevie Awards, and Communicator of the Decade by the Indian Association of Business Communications. His book The Global PR Revolution was ranked among Top 100 Best PR Books of All Time by Book Authority and also made a bestselling record among new PR books on Amazon. Visit: https://www.maximbehar.com/ Sofia, Bulgaria, March 21, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Maxim Behar, CEO and Chairman of M3 Communications Group, was announced as International Growth Chair for the most influential PR organization in the world - the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO). Behar will take on the new role as part of ICCO’s Executive Committee.Maxim was previously ICCO President from 2015 – 2017 and oversaw an expansion of associations and markets in ICCO membership. This new role will be focused on continuing ICCO’s growth beyond 70 countries currently served, to raise global standards in communication and further international collaboration.Maxim Behar said, “It is an exciting and dynamic time for PR and communications globally. ICCO is perfectly positioned to welcome new markets into our community as we together work towards sharing best practice, collaborating on raising standards and shaping the future of communications. I look forward to working alongside the rest of the Executive Committee to continue this international growth.”Francis Ingham, ICCO Chief Executive said, “We are very pleased to have Maxim take on this role, in which I am sure he will broaden our global community even further. Maxim has for many years played an instrumental role in the growth of ICCO, building meaningful relationships in new markets and connecting PR agencies, associations and people around the world.”About Maxim Behar:Maxim Behar is a globally renowned PR expert, entrepreneur, journalist, diplomat and alumni of Harvard Kennedy School. He is founder and CEO of the Bulgarian leading PR company, M3 Communication Group, Inc., as well as Chairman of the Board at the World Communication Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Maxim Behar is also Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Seychelles in Bulgaria. He has been inducted into the Global PR Hall of Fame in London in 2017 and awarded many titles, among them Best PR Professional in Europe for 2020 by PR Week, Global CEO of the Year by The International Stevie Awards, and Communicator of the Decade by the Indian Association of Business Communications. His book The Global PR Revolution was ranked among Top 100 Best PR Books of All Time by Book Authority and also made a bestselling record among new PR books on Amazon. Visit: https://www.maximbehar.com/ Contact Information M3 Communications Group

