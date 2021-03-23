PB Asset Managements Henry Drake Announced as Marketing Director

Press Releases PB Asset Management Press Release

Tokyo, Japan, March 23, 2021 --(



Tokyo, Japan, March 23, 2021 --( PR.com )-- PB Asset Management announced today that Henry Drake has taken over duties as marketing director after the retirement of Dillan Morris at the start of the year.

CEO and founder Peter Burton released the following statement, "First of we would like to thank the incredible service of Dillan, he has been a very important part of the PB family for the last 9 years helping to grow us into the global force we are today. Since the start of the year we have been going over possible candidates to take over the position of marketing director. The decision to promote from within is always of upmost importance and in Henry we have someone who knows clearly the vision for PB Asset Management having been with us already since 2017. From everyone at PB Asset Management we would like to congratulate Henry in his new role."

Contact Information
PB Asset Management

Fred Hughes

+81368050145



pbassetmanagement.com



