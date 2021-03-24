PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
VETtoCEO

Press Release

Receive press releases from VETtoCEO: By Email RSS Feeds:

Rhonda M. Vetere Joins VETtoCEO Advisory Board


Marietta, GA, March 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- VETtoCEO proudly announces its newest Advisory Board Member, Rhonda M. Vetere. Rhonda is a seasoned C-Suite executive and passionate global leader in technology. She joins VETtoCEO in their quest to create the next population of veteran business owners. The daughter of a Vietnam Veteran and a staunch veteran advocate, she brings the energy, passion and business experience this noble cause deserves.

“I am honored to be a part of VETtoCEO first and foremost as a tribute to my father and my closest mentor who were both veterans. I believe so strongly in giving back to those to served our country that are now looking to transition back into society and business.” -Rhonda M. Vetere.

About VETtoCEO
VETtoCEO, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports veterans and transitioning military members to succeed in business ownership. The company's entrepreneurial community, with its training resources and guidance, assists veterans in leveraging their skills to start or buy a business and run it successfully.​

VETtoCEO’s programs are designed and facilitated by experienced entrepreneurs who are also veterans, exclusively for veterans of all branches. The company offers the program free of charge to qualified/verified members of the military and veterans. They fund their programs through the generosity of leading corporations, grants, and individuals who have a passion for helping veterans.

About Rhonda M. Vetere
Rhonda Vetere is a seasoned leader across industries, working in global executive positions at Herbalife Nutrition, Santander Bank, nThrive / Pamplona Capital Management, Estée Lauder Companies, AIG, HP Enterprise Services, Barclays, Bank One / JPMorgan Chase, and several telecommunications companies.

She has lived and worked internationally – in New York, Hong Kong, Singapore, London, Mumbai, and across India – and has managed teams of up to 20,000 people. Vetere is a 2x author of Grit & Grind and an HP special edition book, “Enterprise Service Management for Dummies.”

Media Contact
Rob Campbell
Executive Director
VETtoCEO
Contact Information
VETtoCEO
Rob Campbell
888.677.2765
Contact
https://vettoceo.org

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from VETtoCEO
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help