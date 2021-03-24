Rhonda M. Vetere Joins VETtoCEO Advisory Board

Press Releases VETtoCEO Press Release

VETtoCEO Marietta, GA, March 24, 2021 --( PR.com )-- VETtoCEO proudly announces its newest Advisory Board Member, Rhonda M. Vetere. Rhonda is a seasoned C-Suite executive and passionate global leader in technology. She joins VETtoCEO in their quest to create the next population of veteran business owners. The daughter of a Vietnam Veteran and a staunch veteran advocate, she brings the energy, passion and business experience this noble cause deserves.“I am honored to be a part of VETtoCEO first and foremost as a tribute to my father and my closest mentor who were both veterans. I believe so strongly in giving back to those to served our country that are now looking to transition back into society and business.” -Rhonda M. Vetere.About VETtoCEOVETtoCEO, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports veterans and transitioning military members to succeed in business ownership. The company's entrepreneurial community, with its training resources and guidance, assists veterans in leveraging their skills to start or buy a business and run it successfully.​VETtoCEO’s programs are designed and facilitated by experienced entrepreneurs who are also veterans, exclusively for veterans of all branches. The company offers the program free of charge to qualified/verified members of the military and veterans. They fund their programs through the generosity of leading corporations, grants, and individuals who have a passion for helping veterans.About Rhonda M. VetereRhonda Vetere is a seasoned leader across industries, working in global executive positions at Herbalife Nutrition, Santander Bank, nThrive / Pamplona Capital Management, Estée Lauder Companies, AIG, HP Enterprise Services, Barclays, Bank One / JPMorgan Chase, and several telecommunications companies.She has lived and worked internationally – in New York, Hong Kong, Singapore, London, Mumbai, and across India – and has managed teams of up to 20,000 people. Vetere is a 2x author of Grit & Grind and an HP special edition book, “Enterprise Service Management for Dummies.”Media ContactRob CampbellExecutive DirectorVETtoCEO Contact Information VETtoCEO

