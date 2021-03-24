Powers Insurance & Risk Management Celebrates 30th Anniversary

Press Releases POWERS Insurance & Risk Management Press Release

St. Louis company is one of the region's largest family owned independent insurance agencies.

St. Louis, MO, March 24, 2021 --



POWERS Insurance & Risk Management was founded in 1991 by CEO Pierce W. Powers, Jr. Three of Pierce’s six children have significantly contributed to the firm’s success. JD Powers serves as President, Elizabeth Powers as Chief Relationship Builder, and Henry Powers as Chief Problem Solver. Wife Sue Powers serves as Event Coordinator.



The company has steadily continued to grow over the past three decades. Last year POWERS Surety Bonds national division was established to focus on bond solutions for all surety programs in order to help safeguard the financial well-being of construction clients.



In 2019 POWERS launched its Emerging Risks Division that protects risk in emerging commercial lines industries aligned with cyber, technology, cannabis, and green energy. The same year its Private Client Division was created to offer personal insurance coverage solutions to affluent individuals and families. In 2018 the company introduced its “Plant a Tree. It’s Good Policy.” program that plants a sapling for every new client.



In 2017 POWERS and sister company Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA) relocated their headquarters to the City of St. Louis at 6825 Clayton Ave. The companies occupy the second and third floors of the 17,000-square-foot building, leasing the first floor to the Scholarship Foundation of St. Louis.



POWERS founded VIAA, a cohesive family of more than 130 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois, in 2006. VIAA generates more than $250 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a more than $8 billion national alliance.



“I was 44 years old when I started this company. It is everything I envisioned and more,” said POWERS Insurance & Risk Management’s CEO Pierce W. Powers, Jr. Pierce attributes the successful foundation of his company to his physician father, who suggested he “find a business through which you can give more than you take and that you may perpetuate if you are blessed with capable and interested children.”



