Alpha Hale Consulting Launches Its New Start-Up Division

Alpha Hale Consulting are pleased to announce that they have launched a startup division within their boutique management consultancy. Services include a range of bespoke tailored services focussing on strategy consulting, business mentoring and advanced data analytics.

There are a number of services dedicated towards supporting organisations through each stage of their lifecycle and this is done by providing guidance and support via skilled expertise. Alpha Hale Consulting is a strategy and data transformation consultancy, so therefore their services weigh heavily on data leverage – an important factor which the startup will greatly benefit from.



Gail Calliste CEO and founder said: “It’s important that companies starting out in their chosen fields have the best chance of success and I find that this mainly consists of accurate guidance in financial and non financial affairs. Once a business truly understands its business environment, its target market and how to put certain strategies in place to leverage opportunities based on their data, then it can really begin to successfully compete. Our new start-up division offers services which will enable new companies to grow and consider their options.”



London, UK, United Kingdom, March 25, 2021 --( PR.com )-- It is particularly important for a start-up company to establish itself within their marketplace to be seen as a competitor. In addition to this, it is equally important for a new company to create and drive the demand for their products or services. Therefore, the start-up services aim to help companies increase their sales outreach and significantly grow their business.

Gail Calliste

+44 207 867 3984



https://www.alphahale.com



