iGrafx Named Category Leader for Business Process Management and Workflow Management Software by GetApp

iGrafx listed as leader in Multiple categories based on user reviews by GetApp.

“While iGrafx has been listed in many analyst market guides for years, what makes these awards truly special is that, unlike analyst papers, these are based on the actual voice of the customer,” said Robert Thacker, Global Director of Product Marketing. “These reviews are the true testament to the user experience and support our we strive to deliver to our customers.”



Category Leaders is published on GetApp, the recommendation engine SMBs need to make the right software choice. Category Leaders rankings highlight top-ranked North American software products based on ratings from end-users in five key areas: ease of use, value for money, functionality, customer support, and likelihood to recommend.



Category Leaders for Workflow Management software is available at gettApp.com.



About iGrafx:

iGrafx believes that process is at the center of everything. Their Business Transformation Platform turns your processes into a portfolio of valuable assets and delivers the power of Process Knowledge by providing with the most collaborative & comprehensive platform for process mapping, modeling, discovery & analysis, along with support for RPA & workflow automation, customer journey, governance, risk, compliance, and performance management. Our solutions are available as SaaS and private cloud deployment and are the most scalable, currently supporting the largest global enterprises. www.igrafx.com



Christina Dieckmeyer

503-404-6050



www.igrafx.com



