Press Releases Gya Labs Press Release

Receive press releases from Gya Labs: By Email RSS Feeds: Gya Labs Introduces the New Hydrosol Product Collection

Dover, DE, March 25, 2021 --(



What’s the difference between essential oils and hydrosols? Similar to regular essential oils, hydrosols are a product made from the distillation of fresh flowers, herbs, and fruits among many other plant-based materials. The only difference being that hydrosols mostly contain the water used to make essential oils rather than the oil itself, making them subtler in scent as they contain the water-soluble constituents from the distillation process. Due to being less concentrated than regular essential oils, hydrosols are more skin-friendly and are often used to complement skincare and body care routines.



To start reaping the benefits of hydrosols, Gya Labs recommends Orange Blossom Hydrosol and French Lavender Hydrosol. Gya Labs orange blossom hydrosol is great for cleansing oily skin and reducing acne breakouts when used as a toner. It’s infused with neroli flowers and has a floral yet citrusy scent. Meanwhile for those who need a good night’s rest, Gya Labs French lavender hydrosol works great to soothe tired, stressed minds. Releasing a soothing and relaxing scent, spraying this hydrosol on bedsheets and pillows will help relax the mind and soothe the soul. It can also be spritzed all over the body after a shower to lightly scent the skin.



The newly launched Gya Labs Hydrosol collection comprises 14 botanical-infused scents and is currently available online at www.gyalabs.com. Orders above US$70 get 15% off their total bill, and enjoy free shipping on Gya Labs’ selection of aromatherapy, personal care and home products. Dover, DE, March 25, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Gya Labs has expanded its product range of essential oils and aromatherapy products to include 14 new hydrosols this March 2021, available now through the online store. Designed for on-the-go convenience suitable for fast-paced lifestyles, these hydrosols offer a variety of benefits to the modern consumers’ self-care routines. Gya Labs’ core selection of essential oils allows users to reap the aromatherapy benefits of each oil for self-care and wellness purposes, so bringing in a collection of hydrosols was a natural progression from there. The hydrosols are also conveniently packed in spray-bottle packaging, making them very easy to use for a quick pick-me-up.What’s the difference between essential oils and hydrosols? Similar to regular essential oils, hydrosols are a product made from the distillation of fresh flowers, herbs, and fruits among many other plant-based materials. The only difference being that hydrosols mostly contain the water used to make essential oils rather than the oil itself, making them subtler in scent as they contain the water-soluble constituents from the distillation process. Due to being less concentrated than regular essential oils, hydrosols are more skin-friendly and are often used to complement skincare and body care routines.To start reaping the benefits of hydrosols, Gya Labs recommends Orange Blossom Hydrosol and French Lavender Hydrosol. Gya Labs orange blossom hydrosol is great for cleansing oily skin and reducing acne breakouts when used as a toner. It’s infused with neroli flowers and has a floral yet citrusy scent. Meanwhile for those who need a good night’s rest, Gya Labs French lavender hydrosol works great to soothe tired, stressed minds. Releasing a soothing and relaxing scent, spraying this hydrosol on bedsheets and pillows will help relax the mind and soothe the soul. It can also be spritzed all over the body after a shower to lightly scent the skin.The newly launched Gya Labs Hydrosol collection comprises 14 botanical-infused scents and is currently available online at www.gyalabs.com. Orders above US$70 get 15% off their total bill, and enjoy free shipping on Gya Labs’ selection of aromatherapy, personal care and home products. Contact Information Gya Labs

Felicia Lee

213-516-2056



gyalabs.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Gya Labs