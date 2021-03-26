Avant Healthcare Professionals Recognized on Inc. Magazine List of the 250 Fastest-Growing Florida Businesses

Press Releases Avant Healthcare Professionals Press Release

Avant Healthcare Professionals, the premier staffing provider of internationally experienced nursing and allied health professionals, today announced it has been named to Inc. Magazine's list of the 250 fastest-growing Florida businesses for 2021.

Orlando, FL, March 26, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Avant Healthcare Professionals, the premier staffing provider of internationally experienced nursing and allied health professionals, today announced it has been named to Inc. Magazine's list of the 250 fastest-growing Florida businesses for 2021. Appearing on the "Inc. 5000 Regionals: Florida 2021" list, Avant Healthcare Professionals ranked number 152, with a growth rate of 81 percent.Inc. Magazine evaluated companies across Florida, and those that made the list generated an average growth rate of 97 percent. The 250 firms on the list, which include 25 newly founded businesses, added more than 36,500 jobs and had $10.6 billion in total revenue in the last year."This recognition is especially meaningful given the COVID-19 pandemic and the positive impact our internationally educated nurses have on patient care throughout the U.S. The stainable growth we have achieved is truly a testament to our associates' dedication," said Shari Costantini, CEO and founder, Avant Healthcare Professionals.Combined, the Orlando-based companies on the list had total 2019 revenue of $826.5 million, with a median growth of 134 percent. These companies were also responsible for adding 133 new jobs in the area. Six of the Orlando firms that are featured on the list were newly founded.Avant Healthcare Professionals has previously been honored by Inc. Magazine, having been featured in its annual Inc. 5000 ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies. The company has been ranked on the list six times since 2012.About Avant Healthcare ProfessionalsAvant Healthcare Professionals is the premier staffing specialist for internationally educated registered nurses, physical therapists, and occupational therapists. Avant has placed thousands of international healthcare professionals across U.S. facilities to help improve the continuity of their care, fill hard-to-find specialties, increase patient satisfaction, revenue, and HCAHPS scores. Avant is a Joint Commission accredited staffing agency and founding member of the American Association of International Healthcare Recruitment (AAIHR). Avant Healthcare Professionals is a member of the Jackson Healthcare® family of companies.Contact:Natalie CaballeroAvant Healthcare Professionalsncaballero@avanthealthcare.com

Christy Puller

407-681-2999



www.avanthealthcare.com

bhudson@avanthealthcare.com



