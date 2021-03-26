PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Dunlap Industries Inc.

Press Release

Receive press releases from Dunlap Industries Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds:

Dunlap Industries, Inc. Made in Tennessee Manufacturers Spotlight


Dunlap, TN, March 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The University of Tennessee’s Center for Industrial Service’s “Made In Tennessee” program, which spotlights manufacturers in the state of Tennessee, recently highlighted Dunlap Industries. The video is narrated by the President of Dunlap Industries Inc., Robert Kwasnik. He shares some of Dunlap Industries history over the last 50+ years ago and explains how Dunlap has diversified to serve their customers. Starting as a manufacturer of metal zippers, Dunlap has expanded into the production of molded and coil zippers. Soon after hook and loop and thread items were added to the product line. Dunlap Industries Inc. serves many industries including furniture & upholstery, transportation, sporting goods, medical equipment and safety & apparel. You can view this video at http://www.madeintn.org/manufacturer-spotlight.
Contact Information
Dunlap Industries Inc.
Gaylen Hamilton
423-332-0799
Contact
www.dunlapworld.com
423-305-7359

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Dunlap Industries Inc.
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help