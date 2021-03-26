Dunlap Industries, Inc. Made in Tennessee Manufacturers Spotlight

Press Releases Dunlap Industries Inc. Press Release

Dunlap, TN, March 26, 2021 --( Dunlap, TN, March 26, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The University of Tennessee’s Center for Industrial Service’s “Made In Tennessee” program, which spotlights manufacturers in the state of Tennessee, recently highlighted Dunlap Industries. The video is narrated by the President of Dunlap Industries Inc., Robert Kwasnik. He shares some of Dunlap Industries history over the last 50+ years ago and explains how Dunlap has diversified to serve their customers. Starting as a manufacturer of metal zippers, Dunlap has expanded into the production of molded and coil zippers. Soon after hook and loop and thread items were added to the product line. Dunlap Industries Inc. serves many industries including furniture & upholstery, transportation, sporting goods, medical equipment and safety & apparel. You can view this video at http://www.madeintn.org/manufacturer-spotlight. Contact Information Dunlap Industries Inc.

Gaylen Hamilton

423-332-0799



www.dunlapworld.com

423-305-7359



