Fastyle Provides Tips on How to Lose Weight in Quarantine

Health experts at Fastyle, a popular health & fitness app providing science-backed guides to intermittent fasting, suggest people raise awareness of weight gain during the pandemic and provide diet tips.

San Jose, CA, March 27, 2021 --(



Although social distancing is an effective measure to help reduce the spread of Covid-19, it comes with its own mental and physical challenges. Lacking physical exercise for a relatively long period always cause the loss of muscle and the accumulation of fat, making it easier to gain weight and more difficult to maintain a balanced and healthy lifestyle.



“It is important for people who gain weight during this hard time not to be too self-critical,” says Eve Wilson, Marketing Director at Fastyle. “Just start from small steps of simplifying your lifestyle and adjusting your meal pattern; weight loss is still possible even not in your most familiar daily routines.”



To help people combat the weight gain during the pandemic, health experts at Fastyle provide some simple weight loss diet tips:



Drink Water

Many people drink their daily allowance of calories away by wasting it on soda and other high-calorie beverages. If you can stick to water, or even better, lemon water as it has been shown to help with weight loss and health, you should be able to watch your midsection tighten up.



Avoid High-Processed Foods

Foods that are overly processed, such as desserts, fast food, and chips, are high in calories and fat. They will only tempt you into poor eating habits.



Go with a Caveman Diet

A caveman diet is rather simple. Eat what the cavemen ate. This would mean meat, fruits, vegetables, nuts, and fish. If you can stick with these food items, you are going to lean up quickly and drop weight. And it is an easy diet to figure out. If a caveman did not eat it, you don’t either.



Intermittent Fasting

The less time you allow yourself to eat, the fewer calories you will consume. Intermittent fasting works for weight loss. You don’t have to establish a strict intermittent fasting schedule either. Just promise yourself no eating from 7 pm to 7 am every day. During this time, you can drink water and have types of teas as well. You definitely will not starve as you refrain from eating for 12 hours a day. In the end, you will probably notice a severe drop in the calories you consume every 24 hours.



You Don’t Have to Stop There

These are all diet tips that most of us can follow with a bit of willpower. But if you want to take it a step further, include a workout program as well. Just by training every other day for an hour, you are going to ramp up your metabolism, and the weight will come off much easier. It is all about dedication and keeping with it.



About Fastyle

Fastyle is a popular health & fitness app that strives to give every person the opportunity to achieve a healthier lifestyle through our mobile services. We research and work with scientists to unlock the health-promoting power of fasting so you can focus on the present moment and cherish a deep affection for life.



