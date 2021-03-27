Sunrider International Names Eric Chen Chief of Global Manufacturing Officer

Press Releases Sunrider Press Release Share Blog

Eric Chen, the son of Drs. Tei-Fu and Oi-Lin Chen, brings over a decade of executive experience with Sunrider. An organic chemist, Eric Chen oversees the management of Sunrider’s global manufacturing sites, including the main facility in Los Angeles. He also oversees U.S. Food & Drug Administration compliance, product launches, and research and development.



Chen earned a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from Brigham Young University and has served Sunrider with his expertise for the past 11 years as the Vice President of Manufacturing.



“I’m extremely honored to accept the Chief of Global Manufacturing Officer role at Sunrider,” said Chen. “Sunrider is a strong, stable company, and our self-manufactured products have played an integral role in establishing that foundational strength. I have an incredible team made up of some of the best scientific minds in the field, and in conjunction with our top-quality products, our future promises to be bright. I’m looking forward to what the rest of 2021 has in store for Sunrider.”



As the Chief of Global Manufacturing Officer, Chen will work closely with Sunrider’s scientists to stay on the cutting-edge of new product development. Sunrider owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities worldwide, where technologies clean, grind, extract,and condense herbs through a proprietary process, and then concentrate them into pill, powder, and liquid forms.



“The future of manufacturing at Sunrider is in the best hands. I’m proud of our children for taking the lead. Sunrider has been here for almost 40 years, and we know it has a big and successful future ahead. This is only the beginning,” said Dr. Tei-Fu Chen.



About Sunrider International

