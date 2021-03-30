Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Infiniti HR Press Release

Leading PEO, INFINITI HR, Ranks 164 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the D.C. Metro Region

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals: D.C. Metro list employed more than 120,000 people.

"With three-year revenue growth of 108 percent, we are honored to be recognized on this list,” INFINITI HR CEO Scott Smrkovski said. "A huge shout out to our customers and our incredible team -- thank you for playing a pivotal role in our growth year over year."



The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in the Washington, D.C., region. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 211 percent and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 120,000 people and added nearly $15 billion to the D.C. area economy. Companies based in major metro areas—Baltimore, Maryland, the Washington, D.C. area, and Richmond, Virginia—brought in the highest revenue overall.



“This list proves the power of companies in the Washington, D.C. area no matter the industry,” says Inc. editor in chief Scott Omelianuk. “The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay.”



In addition to this honor, INFINITI HR was recognized by Inc. 5000 for the eighth time, received the 2021 Best PEO award by digital.com, and was named a 2019 Top Workplace by The Washington Post.



“It’s an honor to be on this list and ranked alongside DC Metro’s most successful businesses,” INFINITI HR Managing Partner Mark Schwaiger said. “Despite the year we’ve all had, our business partners and INFINIT HR’s dedicated team members have allowed us to continue to address complex HR challenges on a large scale when our customers have needed it most. You are all to thank for our repeated recognition.”



Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: D.C. Metro, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc5000/regionals/washington-dc.



More About INC. and the INC. 5000 Regional Series



Methodology



The 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.



About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit inc.com.



About INFINITI HR

INFINITI HR is a leading Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The INFINITI HR PEO platform provides full regulatory compliance management, on-demand HR guidance, real-time payroll /tax filing, POS integration, and access into industry leading True-Group Master Policies for workers’ compensation, employment practices liability insurance, and other operational business coverages.



Sarah Frye

866-552-6360



http://infinitihr.com/



