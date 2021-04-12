Press Releases Purple Lotus Productions Press Release

Receive press releases from Purple Lotus Productions: By Email RSS Feeds: Embracing Your Journey Expo Announces the Journey Experience, New for April 2021

Purple Lotus Productions announces changes and upgrades to their 2021 events including the new Journey Experience, new day, new pricing and a new venue in Tempe.

Tempe, AZ, April 12, 2021 --(



The new location in Tempe is just 4 minutes from the I-10 on the Phoenix-Tempe line making it more accessible for people from all over the state and California. The change to a Saturday event offers more flexibility for people’s schedules.



These family friendly events are open to everyone General Admission is only $5. Guests that pre - purchase General Admission tickets in advance will receive a $5 gift at the Expo.



50% of proceeds from General Admission will be donated to Teen Lifeline in Arizona. Find out more about how this non-profit organization is helping Arizona Youth at teenlifeline.org/.



Purple Lotus Productions is passionate about providing the community with a trusted resource to find world renowned, skilled practitioners, new and innovative services as well as unique and original products. Vendors and Presenters at the April 24th Embracing Your Journey Expo include nutrition and life coaches, vegan food, herbal teas, green living experts, alternative healers, self care products, essential oils, intuitives, psychics, readers, aura reader, crystals, jewelry, art and more.



Tickets are available now on Eventbrite - www.eventbrite.com/e/embracing-your-journey-expo-april-24th-2021-tickets-146151122943



Saturday April 24, 2021, 10-5

Sun Studios of Arizona

1425 West 14th St.

Tempe, AZ 85281



For more info go to www.embracingyourjourneyexpo.com or on social media pages:

www.facebook.com/EmbracingYourJourneyExpo

twitter.com/EmbYourJrnyExpo Tempe, AZ, April 12, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Celebrate Spring, a season of discovery and renewal by embracing a new journey. A new location, new day and a new format makes the Embracing Your Journey Expo all new in 2021 and ready to help support individuals on the path of learning, growing and discovering. Attendees can immerse themselves in a new adventure with interactive workshops based on Mind, Body and Spirit. Each "Journey" is limited to 25 attendees and contains 3 workshops lead by some of the Valley's most well-known teachers - $60 per person and includes General Admission. Those who are only interested in 1 workshop can purchase workshops a la carte - $25. The Featured Presentation is the popular Gong Meditation featuring Gong Master Karyn Diane - $25. Purchases of a la carte workshops and the featured presentation require General Admission tickets as well. Whether visitors choose to take a "Journey" or not they will find the Expo is a one stop shop for all sorts of Mind-Body-Spirit needs. Many people bring a friend for a day together of learning, exploring and discovery to see everything the vendors have to offer at the Embracing Your Journey Expo.The new location in Tempe is just 4 minutes from the I-10 on the Phoenix-Tempe line making it more accessible for people from all over the state and California. The change to a Saturday event offers more flexibility for people’s schedules.These family friendly events are open to everyone General Admission is only $5. Guests that pre - purchase General Admission tickets in advance will receive a $5 gift at the Expo.50% of proceeds from General Admission will be donated to Teen Lifeline in Arizona. Find out more about how this non-profit organization is helping Arizona Youth at teenlifeline.org/.Purple Lotus Productions is passionate about providing the community with a trusted resource to find world renowned, skilled practitioners, new and innovative services as well as unique and original products. Vendors and Presenters at the April 24th Embracing Your Journey Expo include nutrition and life coaches, vegan food, herbal teas, green living experts, alternative healers, self care products, essential oils, intuitives, psychics, readers, aura reader, crystals, jewelry, art and more.Tickets are available now on Eventbrite - www.eventbrite.com/e/embracing-your-journey-expo-april-24th-2021-tickets-146151122943Saturday April 24, 2021, 10-5Sun Studios of Arizona1425 West 14th St.Tempe, AZ 85281For more info go to www.embracingyourjourneyexpo.com or on social media pages:www.facebook.com/EmbracingYourJourneyExpotwitter.com/EmbYourJrnyExpo Contact Information Purple Lotus Productions

Erin McNamara

480.296.1928



www.embracingyourjourneyexpo.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Purple Lotus Productions