Joe Linscott and Christopher Pin of PKWare, Inc. to Speak at Cybersecurity Management: Best Practices in a Remote Environment

Event Summary



To keep businesses running efficiently even amid the COVID-19 crisis, different organizations rapidly pivoted their operations to the “new normal” remote workforce environment. However, aside from the challenges of this sudden pivot, the risks of cybersecurity attacks have also rapidly increased. Cyber threats have become more rampant, taking advantage of the situation and specifically targeting remote workers.



To take on this new level of cybersecurity challenges, it is of utmost importance that companies integrate a more advanced set of cybersecurity risk management tools and strategies that will cater to effective detection and prevention of cyber risks.



In this live Webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with a thorough discussion of cybersecurity management in the “new normal.” They will analyze the latest management trends, developments, and challenges in a remote environment. Speakers will also offer effective strategies and best practices to efficiently manage cybersecurity risks.



Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:



Cybersecurity Management – Fundamentals

Recent Trends and Developments

Common Cyber Risks Challenges in a Remote Environment

Essential Factors of an Effective Cybersecurity Management

Practical Tips and Strategies

What Lies Ahead



About Joe Linscott



Joe is adept in the markets of cyber security. He is currently Director of Product Strategy at PKWARE where he aids teams in guiding the overall direction of products. Joe graduated from University of Wisconsin Milwaukee with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.



About Christopher Pin



Chris Pin serves as PKWARE’s VP, Security and Privacy. In this role, Chris drives value and awareness for all PKWARE customers regarding the various challenges that both privacy and security regulations bring to the data driven world. He works closely with all customers and potential customers to help them better understand how PKWARE solutions best fit into their environments and processes. He also works very closely with many other departments such as Sales, Marketing, Partners, and Product to help build brand awareness and product insights.



About PKWARE, Inc.



PKWARE offers the only data discovery and protection solution that locates and secures sensitive data to minimize organizational risks and costs, regardless of device or environment. Our ultra-efficient, scalable software is simple to use on a broad range of data types and repositories, enabling precise, automated visibility and control of personal data, even in the fastest-moving, most complex IT environments. With more than 1,200 customers, including many of the world’s largest financial institutions, retailers, healthcare organizations, and government agencies, PKWARE continues to innovate as an award-winning global leader in data discovery, security, and compliance. To learn more, visit PKWARE.com.



About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.



