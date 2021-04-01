Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Jigsaw24 Press Release

Receive press releases from Jigsaw24: By Email RSS Feeds: Hicking Dives in at Jigsaw24

Nottingham, United Kingdom, April 01, 2021 --(



In his new role, Rob will be responsible for the entire financial function of the company, which delivers specialist IT services and solutions to customers across sectors including enterprise, education and media and broadcast.



He will also assume wider commercial responsibilities, working in areas like strategic planning, forecasting, business intelligence and acquisitions.



A University of Manchester graduate, Rob began his career with Deloitte, training as a chartered accountant before moving to the Mergers and Acquisitions Advisory practice.



This was followed by a position as Finance Director at retailer Joules, and a nine-year tenure at Pentland Brands, owner of Speedo, Berghaus, Ellesse and Canterbury of New Zealand among others.



At Pentland Brands, Rob led the finance function in Speedo before becoming CFO and then ultimately Brand Director, providing global leadership to the iconic swimwear brand from 2017.



Rob said: “I am thrilled to have joined a company with not only a fantastic culture and brilliant people, but also great opportunities for even more growth and success.



“Jigsaw24 is extremely well-positioned in the market and has an impressive reputation for delivering desirable propositions along with excellent customer service.



“I am hugely looking forward to bringing my expertise to bear as we continue to develop our solutions-based approach built on the strength of our services portfolio.”



Roger Whittle, CEO at Jigsaw24, said: “Rob joins us at an exciting time, and we are thrilled by the knowledge he brings to the company.



“He has a strong resume and his experience will be invaluable as we look to a positive future for the business in our core markets.”



For more information about Jigsaw24, visit https://www.Jigsaw24.com.



Notes to editors:



Jigsaw24 is a leading B2B IT solutions provider. With specialists across all industries, we help businesses, creatives, educational institutions and public sector organisations to improve their performance through better sustainable technology and expert services, support and sales. We are an Apple Authorised Enterprise Reseller and an Apple Authorised Education Specialist. We are also an Apple Premium Service Provider, a Microsoft Gold Cloud Productivity Competency Partner, an Avid Elite Partner and hold top accreditations from leading manufacturers including Adobe, HP, Blackmagic Design and more. We are committed to using technology to help our customers solve real-world problems and reduce their impact on the planet, delivering projects in an environmentally responsible way. We were founded in 1992 in Nottingham, ideally located to provide full nationwide coverage. Nottingham, United Kingdom, April 01, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Leading B2B technology solutions provider Jigsaw24 has appointed the former Brand Director at Speedo, Rob Hicking, as its Chief Financial Officer.In his new role, Rob will be responsible for the entire financial function of the company, which delivers specialist IT services and solutions to customers across sectors including enterprise, education and media and broadcast.He will also assume wider commercial responsibilities, working in areas like strategic planning, forecasting, business intelligence and acquisitions.A University of Manchester graduate, Rob began his career with Deloitte, training as a chartered accountant before moving to the Mergers and Acquisitions Advisory practice.This was followed by a position as Finance Director at retailer Joules, and a nine-year tenure at Pentland Brands, owner of Speedo, Berghaus, Ellesse and Canterbury of New Zealand among others.At Pentland Brands, Rob led the finance function in Speedo before becoming CFO and then ultimately Brand Director, providing global leadership to the iconic swimwear brand from 2017.Rob said: “I am thrilled to have joined a company with not only a fantastic culture and brilliant people, but also great opportunities for even more growth and success.“Jigsaw24 is extremely well-positioned in the market and has an impressive reputation for delivering desirable propositions along with excellent customer service.“I am hugely looking forward to bringing my expertise to bear as we continue to develop our solutions-based approach built on the strength of our services portfolio.”Roger Whittle, CEO at Jigsaw24, said: “Rob joins us at an exciting time, and we are thrilled by the knowledge he brings to the company.“He has a strong resume and his experience will be invaluable as we look to a positive future for the business in our core markets.”For more information about Jigsaw24, visit https://www.Jigsaw24.com.Notes to editors:Jigsaw24 is a leading B2B IT solutions provider. With specialists across all industries, we help businesses, creatives, educational institutions and public sector organisations to improve their performance through better sustainable technology and expert services, support and sales. We are an Apple Authorised Enterprise Reseller and an Apple Authorised Education Specialist. We are also an Apple Premium Service Provider, a Microsoft Gold Cloud Productivity Competency Partner, an Avid Elite Partner and hold top accreditations from leading manufacturers including Adobe, HP, Blackmagic Design and more. We are committed to using technology to help our customers solve real-world problems and reduce their impact on the planet, delivering projects in an environmentally responsible way. We were founded in 1992 in Nottingham, ideally located to provide full nationwide coverage. Contact Information Jigsaw24

Victoria Baxter

+44 7825 427 862



jigsaw24.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Jigsaw24 Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend