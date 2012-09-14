PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS Distinguished with Top 5% Best SME Certification in Portugal 2020

Press Releases PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS Press Release

Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, April 02, 2021 --(



SCORING certifies that PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS has met the requirements for access to certification and has obtained, according to the ScorePME method and in fiscal year 2019, a Performance Index and Financial Strength greater than 80%, also showing consistency in the economic and financial aspects, which is only accessible to less than 5% of national companies. Accordingly, it obtained an “EXCELLENT” (“NS 52”) SCORING notation, which gives it the distinction “Top 5% / 2020” in terms of economic and financial sustainability.



“We are grateful and feel honored by this distinction that, in fact, rewards the commitment we have assumed throughout these 21 years in being a responsible company, with a financial and operational control that allows us to maintain interesting ratios of sustainability and profitability and that makes us very proud,” says Miguel Soares, CEO of PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS, for whom “the fact that PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS is recognized as a Top 5% Best SME in Portugal is the result of the dedication and commitment of an entire team.”



It is with great joy and satisfaction that we receive this distinction, promising to continue to do more and better, in an innovative and dynamic way.



The future is happening.



Take a look at https://swki.me/jP6FAPA3



Miguel Soares

+351 304 501 710



oemkiosks.com/



