uMore, the AI-Powered Mental Wellbeing Tracker, Becomes the First UAE-Based Start-Up Accepted to TheVentureCity

uMore is the first UAE-based start-up to be accepted to join TheVentureCity, an international, operator-led venture acceleration model built by Laura González-Estéfani, Facebook's ex-Head of Growth, Mobile and Partnerships for Latin America.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 03, 2021 --(



uMore is a digital health screening and recommendation platform that uses machine learning and digital phenotyping to offer users accessible and personalised mental health care. The platform launched in Mid-December 2020, has over 3.000 users and is one of the UAE’s Top 50 apps under Health and Fitness. The platform is showing promising results, with early users show improvements with just two weeks of usage.



As a TheVentureCity start-up, uMore will join a portfolio of over 70 industry-leading start-ups, including renowned names such as Cabify, Optimus Ride, Spotahome, 4iQ and RecargaPay.



"We are very excited about the opportunity that TheVentureCity gives us, not only to validate our work but also to scale at super-sonic speed," said Maria de Freitas, CEO and CoFounder of uMore.



Upon being accepted into the program, uMore received an investment of 120.000 USD, representing the first international investment in the company.



Maria added, "What we're most looking forward to is that the program has a product-led growth approach, and that's strongly aligned with our values. At uMore, we learn by continuously iterating, which allows us to test our hypotheses in real-time. We invest in experiences to drive growth, and we prioritise impact over effort. We believe that together with TheVentureCity's global community of best-in-class, technology-focused mentors, the sky is the limit."



TheVentureCity is led by CEO Laura Gonzalez-Estefani, an early employee of Facebook. The strength of TheVentureCity comes from the team of hyper-growth company operators, investors and past entrepreneurs that work with a hands-on, tailored approach during the 5-month Product-Led Growth Program.



”We are excited to partner with Maria and her team, investing their first ticket and getting to work with them closely on the first few months of their journey. In uMore, we’ve found a great executional team that has shown relevant early traction and is committed to a mission in a market, mental health care, we deeply care about. We can’t wait to see what’s next for uMore,” said Fernando Dal Re Olleros, VP Product-Led Growth Program EMEA at TheVentureCity.



About uMore



uMore is setting a new standard in mental healthcare. By combining vital data and biomarkers, we help users screen, track and treat their mental wellbeing. uMore has won various awards, including first place at the TechStars Startup Weekend UK COVID 19 Edition, 2020 STEP Anywhere, TikToks' PitchUpInTheSky and the MIT Enterprise Forum Arab Startup 2021 Competition.



Learn more about uMore at: www.umore.app



About TheVentureCity



TheVentureCity, an international, operator-led venture acceleration model designed to make the global entrepreneurial ecosystem more diverse, international, and accessible to fair capital.



Since its launch in 2017, the organisation has been built on the principle that success should not be dependent on proximity to Silicon Valley. Aside from being an active investor in high growth startups, TheVentureCity run an ongoing 5-month Product-Led Growth Program, which is open to startups in its core markets of EMEA, the USA and Latin America.



Maria de Freitas

00957585937523



www.umore.app



