Sumitomo (SHI) Cryogenics of America, Inc. Names Derakhshan President and CEO

Allentown, PA, April 03, 2021 --(



Derakhshan succeeds David Dedman, who retired at the end of March. He will be responsible for guiding the strategy, policy and operations in five SCAI facilities across the United States.



Derakhshan joined SCAI in March 2019 as Director, SCAI Engineering, leading and supporting new product development and other related initiatives. In November 2020, he was named Chief Operating Officer, managing the daily internal operations of SCAI.



“SCAI has a long and rich history of people, innovation and unparalleled customer support,” said Derakhshan. “Our mission remains to add value and contribute to the success of our customers and partners.”



Prior to his time with SHI, Derakhshan gained over 20 years of progressive engineering and managerial experience in the healthcare diagnostic imaging industry, including 14 years in MRI magnet design and development. He holds a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from Tennessee Technological University and has authored over a dozen patents within the healthcare industry.



About Sumitomo (SHI) Cryogenics of America, Inc.

SHI Cryogenics Group, an integral part of the Precision Equipment Division of Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., is a leading worldwide provider of innovative cryogenic and vacuum solutions to the medical, semiconductor, flat panel, general coating and research industries. With offices in Asia, Europe and the United States, it has been producing quality cryogenic and vacuum equipment for over 50 years. SHI's renowned research and development departments continue to focus on the latest cryogenic technologies, including innovative cryopump and cryocooler designs.



Sumitomo (SHI) Cryogenics of America, Inc. (SCAI) is the North American Division of the SHI Cryogenics Group, focusing on design, manufacturing, sales and service with its corporate office in Allentown, PA, and additional locations in Illinois, California and Texas. For additional information, visit www.shicryogenics.com.

Sarah Mitchell

610-791-6771



www.shicryogenics.com



