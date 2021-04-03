Interpreters Unlimited Named to the 2021 Nimdzi 100 List

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Interpreters Unlimited, Inc. Press Release

Interpreters Unlimited has been named to the 2021 Nimdzi 100 List, honoring the top 100 largest Language Service Providers worldwide.

San Diego, CA, April 03, 2021 --(



The Nimdzi 100 List is generated based on hundreds of hours of intense industry research, data collection, surveys, and analysis. Of course, COVID-19 had its effects on all LSPs, positive and negative, and the 2021 Nimdzi List Report reflects just that. The data showed that in 2020 the growth among the top 100 LSPs slowed to about half the pace that they saw pre-COVID, but there was growth indeed.



To be expected, nearly 75% of respondents to a Nimdzi survey stated that the pandemic impacted their business one way or another, with the most widespread impact being the changeover to remote work. With essentially everything going remote and virtual in 2020, IU shifted immediately from primarily On-Site services to Video Remote and Phone services to meet safety regulations and to continue to operate during shutdowns and social distancing.



With the shift in service focus, changing over to a work from home model for almost all staff permanently, and other operational changes, IU feels confident that they will be in a better position coming out of the pandemic than they were going in. They, like most companies, experienced bumps in the road due to COVID restrictions and state shutdowns, but with the work they put in to adjust operations, they had a strong finish to 2020 and are on their way back to pre-COVID numbers. IU is optimistic that their efforts will fuel even more growth throughout 2021 and into 2022.



Through it all, the language service industry continues to grow. Nimdzi estimates that the industry reached $55 billion USD in 2020 and will grow to $58.3 billion USD in 2021. The effects of the pandemic on business will be felt for immediate future but IU and Nimdzi have a positive outlook for 2021 and the years to follow.



See the list, data and read more about the LSP industry at www.nimdzi.com/nimdzi-100-top-lsp.



For more information about Interpreters Unlimited, Inc., please visit www.interpreters.com or call 800-726-9891.



About Interpreters Unlimited, Inc.



Marc Westray

858-726-9891



www.interpreters.com



