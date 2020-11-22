Inaugural Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway in Washington, DC’s Ward 7 Provided by Purpose Is Life

Press Releases Purpose Is Life, Inc. Press Release

"To kickstart this organization I wanted to give back to the city that has meant so much to me," says Founder and CEO of Purpose Is Life, Jamill C. Jones, "providing others who need a helping hand is one way we plan to support the community."



Washington, DC, November 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- With the launch of Purpose Is Life, Inc. announcing the first event of the year with a Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway in Washington, DC's Ward 7.

"To kickstart this organization I wanted to give back to the city that has meant so much to me," says Founder and CEO of Purpose Is Life, Jamill C. Jones, "providing others who need a helping hand is one way we plan to support the community."

What: Inaugural Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway

Who: Purpose Is Life, Inc.

When: Date November 22, 2020 from 12:00 – 5:00 pm ET

Where: Ingenuity Prep Public Charter School – 4600 Livingston Rd SE Washington DC, 20032

About Purpose Is Life, Inc.

Created with the goal to serve the nation's capital, Washington, D.C., Purpose Is Life, Inc., works to cultivate and inspire the next generation to find their purpose. By leveraging community outreach, social engagement, educational resources, and peer-to-peer empowerment, Purpose is Life, Inc., equips adolescents and young adults from underserved communities with the necessary life resources to help them become effective leaders and productive citizens. Learn more at www.purposeislife.com.

Contact Information
Purpose Is Life, Inc.
Jay Jones
202-505-1643
https://purposeislife.com/

