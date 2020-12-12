"Blessing Bags" for Unsheltered Men and Women in Washington, DC Provided by Purpose Is Life

Press Releases Purpose Is Life, Inc. Press Release

Washington, DC, December 12, 2020 --(



This month Purpose Is Life provided countless “Blessing Bags” for unsheltered men and women in Washington, DC. The bags contain winter protection, hygiene products and other essentials and will be hand-delivered to several men and women’s shelters across the nation’s capital.



“One of our goals is to demonstrate care and compassion—and oftentimes shelters are unable to provide the most basic needs to our fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, sons and daughters in need,” says Founder and CEO of Purpose Is Life, Jamill C. Jones. “After researching and contacting local shelters we mapped out a plan on how to package and deliver what they needed the most during this difficult time.”



What: “Blessing Bag” Donations for Unsheltered Men and Women

Who: Purpose Is Life, Inc.

When: December 12, 2020 12:00 – 6:00 pm

Where: Various men and women’s shelters around Washington, DC.



About Purpose Is Life, Inc.

