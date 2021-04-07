SMC Corporation Celebrates April 27th as National Pneumatics Day

Press Releases SMC Corporation of America Press Release

Everyone deserves to breathe clean, fresh air, and promoting sustainable pneumatic automation using clean, dry compressed air, along with regularly scheduled air prep maintenance will not only optimize machine performance, but it will also be steps closer to an eco-friendly production space.

Noblesville, IN, April 07, 2021 --



Virtual conferences will be hosted throughout the day on topics including:

· Sustainability and energy saving best practices

· Reducing CO2 emissions with eco-friendly products for the eco-factory

· Quantifying air consumption and identifying potential air leak points

· Removing water vapor from industrial compressed air with dryers

· Demonstrating how to maintain air prep equipment

· Wireless communication technology inside today’s smart factory

· CAD e-tools for sizing components optimizing machine performance and saving energy

· Recruiting the next generation of industrial and automation engineers



The virtual conferences are 15 minutes in length and will run on the hour with an extended 30-minute featured keynote on sustainability at noon EDT. Registration will be required for attending.



The day will also include a session focused on how SMC values diversity and inclusion for the Next Generation of automation engineers and sales. After this session, the winner of the social media contest of competing engineering universities will be awarded and presented with kits for educating and promoting automation.



For more information, follow SMC on Instagram at @ smcusacorporation.



SMC Corporation of America chose April 27th for National Pneumatics Day as SMC Corporation, its parent company, was founded on this day in 1959 in Tokyo, Japan. By 1977, SMC Corporation grew in scale to establish a wholly owned subsidiary in the United States, SMC Pneumatics Inc., later renamed to SMC Corporation of America in 2001. Today, its global network has expanded into 83 countries worldwide.



About SMC Corporation of America

SMC Corporation of America is headquartered at 10100 SMC Boulevard, Noblesville, Indiana 46060, and is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan. SMC Corporation is the world’s largest pneumatics company dedicated to sustainable factory automation with technical development centers in Japan, the U.S., Europe and China.



