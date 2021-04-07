Cutting Videos to be Added to Horse&Rider OnDemand

Press Releases Equine Network, LLC Press Release

Winston Hansma joins Horse&Rider OnDemand as the first cutting expert on the platform.

“The goal of adding cutting to Horse&Rider OnDemand is to help our audience broaden their horizons,” Horse&Rider OnDemand video producer Michaela Jaycox says. “In Winston’s series, he breaks down cutting and everything you need to know about the sport. From the fundamental maneuvers to working your horse on live cattle, Winston takes you step by step in each video to advance your skills. Even if you don’t plan to compete in the cutting, you can apply these techniques to your everyday riding.”



For just $14.99 a month, members can continue to look forward to weekly video releases from the industry’s top Western professionals.



Sign up for Horse&Rider OnDemand and receive a free 7-day trial: https://ondemand.horseandrider.com/join



About Horse&Rider: Horse&Rider, a quarterly publication with a 60-year tradition, encompasses everything today's active, Western rider craves to live his or her best horse life by providing expert western horse training tips, trail-riding insights, horse-care advice, and inspiration to live today's Western horse life.



Michaela Jaycox

949.584.0396



https://ondemand.horseandrider.com/join



