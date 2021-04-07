69th Annual Maggie Awards® Ceremony Announced - 104 Brands to be Honored on April 23rd Ceremony

Press Releases CU2 LLC Press Release

Los Angeles, CA, April 07, 2021 --(



“We are thrilled to convene the best media works, publishers, editors and creative directors to celebrate excellence in the print and digital media industry,” reports Catherine Upton, Maggie Awards Chair. We are proud to recognize these leaders for excellence in media content, design and delivery.”



The live virtual Awards Ceremony will be held on Friday, April 23rd via ZOOM. To join the event, please download ZOOM on your device. Then, join them at: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/73246706570?pwd=VGoyd2NTZFZWQVF6SCtEbVQyeFpzQT09



This year, the Maggie Awards® attracted entrants from across the USA including Alabama, Kentucky, and Chicago. As the exclusive peer-review media awards program, The Maggie Awards® team thanks the many judges who volunteered to evaluate entries for quality of editorial and design. To view the complete list of finalists, visit: http://maggieawards.com/69th-annual-maggie-awards-finalists-announced/.



About the Maggie Awards

The Maggie Awards® are the publishing and digital media’s longest reigning awards program in the USA – celebrating its 69th year. Dedicated to celebrating excellence, the awards honor content creators of print, online, social, digital, and video media across hundreds of categories. This year, 104 awards will be bestowed on single title publishers to global multi-media brands including California Dental Association, SIERRA, Variety, Orange Coast Magazine and many more. Learn more at: www.MaggieAwards.com.



