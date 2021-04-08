Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Tier 5 Press Release

Receive press releases from Tier 5: By Email RSS Feeds: Tier 5 Launches Employment Program for Interns

Kolkata-based SaaS firm with global presence crossed Rs. 7 Cr. revenue in last financial year.

Kolkata, India, April 08, 2021 --(



Kolkata-based SaaS firm with global presence crossed Rs. 7 Cr. revenue in last financial year.



Tier 5, Kolkata-based software development and SaaS firm with a global presence, launched employment programs for the interns today. Considered to be the first ever community owned and operated software development firm, Tier 5 specializes in making innovative and user-friendly products that enable the business owners to attain more clients and grow their business simultaneously.



Starting its journey in 2016, the company primarily followed a community owned module, and later changed its module to SaaS or "Software As A Service" and since then Tier5 has been growing rapidly. With its 21 state of the art running software products and 8 upcoming products, the company has reported net valuation worth of more than ten million dollars.



Tier 5, in the initial days did not have any resources apart from brilliance of mind and sheer passion to excel. The company always believed in organic growth and counted on various social media channels for generating leads and growing the business. Since the beginning, the company worked relentlessly for growing the software, and at the same time, training and motivating the human resources to excel. As a result of this long term vision, just within five years, the company achieved to cross Rs. 7 Cr. revenue in the last financial year.



“We literally started from a scratch. In fact, we initially worked with rented computers. The only thing we had is, passion and zeal to ideate and execute on new software and we dared to dream! Today, apart from the revenue mark, we have a solid team of more than 100 people, who work relentlessly to make the dreams come true. So, we thought of coming up with an internship program, training the budding dreamers and now including them in our team, to dream and achieve bigger,” said Ms. Aunkita Nandi, Co Founder and Managing Director, Tier 5.



Tier5 has a base of 15000 happy customers and the list is growing rapidly.



About Tier 5:

Tier5 is considered to be the first ever community owned and operated software development firm. The company specializes in making innovative and user-friendly products that enable the business owners to attain more clients and grow their business simultaneously.



Since its inception in January 2015, Tier5 already has a base of more than 15000 happy customers across the globe and this number is growing rapidly. Headquartered in Indiana, USA, Tier5 has additional office in Kolkata, India as well. The company has more than 21 state of the art software products in its kitty and is coming up with 8 more products in the near future.



Headed by Ms. Aunkita Nandi, Managing Director / Co Founder and Mr. Jon Vaughn, CEO, Tier5 is on the path of becoming one of most acclaimed SaaS companies globally, with a leadership position in the global market. Kolkata, India, April 08, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Tier 5 launches employment program for interns.Kolkata-based SaaS firm with global presence crossed Rs. 7 Cr. revenue in last financial year.Tier 5, Kolkata-based software development and SaaS firm with a global presence, launched employment programs for the interns today. Considered to be the first ever community owned and operated software development firm, Tier 5 specializes in making innovative and user-friendly products that enable the business owners to attain more clients and grow their business simultaneously.Starting its journey in 2016, the company primarily followed a community owned module, and later changed its module to SaaS or "Software As A Service" and since then Tier5 has been growing rapidly. With its 21 state of the art running software products and 8 upcoming products, the company has reported net valuation worth of more than ten million dollars.Tier 5, in the initial days did not have any resources apart from brilliance of mind and sheer passion to excel. The company always believed in organic growth and counted on various social media channels for generating leads and growing the business. Since the beginning, the company worked relentlessly for growing the software, and at the same time, training and motivating the human resources to excel. As a result of this long term vision, just within five years, the company achieved to cross Rs. 7 Cr. revenue in the last financial year.“We literally started from a scratch. In fact, we initially worked with rented computers. The only thing we had is, passion and zeal to ideate and execute on new software and we dared to dream! Today, apart from the revenue mark, we have a solid team of more than 100 people, who work relentlessly to make the dreams come true. So, we thought of coming up with an internship program, training the budding dreamers and now including them in our team, to dream and achieve bigger,” said Ms. Aunkita Nandi, Co Founder and Managing Director, Tier 5.Tier5 has a base of 15000 happy customers and the list is growing rapidly.About Tier 5:Tier5 is considered to be the first ever community owned and operated software development firm. The company specializes in making innovative and user-friendly products that enable the business owners to attain more clients and grow their business simultaneously.Since its inception in January 2015, Tier5 already has a base of more than 15000 happy customers across the globe and this number is growing rapidly. Headquartered in Indiana, USA, Tier5 has additional office in Kolkata, India as well. The company has more than 21 state of the art software products in its kitty and is coming up with 8 more products in the near future.Headed by Ms. Aunkita Nandi, Managing Director / Co Founder and Mr. Jon Vaughn, CEO, Tier5 is on the path of becoming one of most acclaimed SaaS companies globally, with a leadership position in the global market. Contact Information Tier 5

Rupanwita Roy

801-713-2128



www.tier5.in



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Tier 5 Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend