Press Releases American Association for Medicare Supplement... Press Release

Receive press releases from American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance: By Email RSS Feeds: AAMSI's Medicare Supplement Insurance Conference Expands Hotel Room Block

Chicago, IL, April 08, 2021 --(



"People are looking forward to getting together in person again and we have added more hotel rooms to accommodate attendees," announced Jesse Slome, AAMSI's director and organizer of the industry conference. The event will be held September 8-10, 2021 at the Schaumburg, IL Convention Center with the majority of attendees staying at the Renaissance Hotel adjacent to the center.



"Sales of Medicare insurance are growing and COVID and technology are changing the ways consumers look for and buy insurance products," Slome notes. "Professionals who price, administer, market and sell to Medicare beneficiaries will be coming to hear what's taking place and to network with their peers."



Over a thousand Medicare insurance professionals are expected to attend the event that includes a free day for those residing in the immediate Chicago region. Slome confirmed that additional rooms have been added at the Renaissance Hotel in Schaumburg to accommodate attendees. "We look forward to a great experience and despite Covid, this could be the largest event we've held to date," Slome adds.



Details for the 2021 conference are posted on the Association's website. To learn more go to www.medicaresupp.org/2021 or call 818-597-3205.



The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance is an advocacy and informational organization. The national Medigap organization also hosts the nation's leading Find A Local Medicare Agent online directory, conducts and publishes studies and supports insurance professionals. Chicago, IL, April 08, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Early registrations for the rescheduled National Medicare Supplement Insurance Summit are exceeding expectations according to the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI)."People are looking forward to getting together in person again and we have added more hotel rooms to accommodate attendees," announced Jesse Slome, AAMSI's director and organizer of the industry conference. The event will be held September 8-10, 2021 at the Schaumburg, IL Convention Center with the majority of attendees staying at the Renaissance Hotel adjacent to the center."Sales of Medicare insurance are growing and COVID and technology are changing the ways consumers look for and buy insurance products," Slome notes. "Professionals who price, administer, market and sell to Medicare beneficiaries will be coming to hear what's taking place and to network with their peers."Over a thousand Medicare insurance professionals are expected to attend the event that includes a free day for those residing in the immediate Chicago region. Slome confirmed that additional rooms have been added at the Renaissance Hotel in Schaumburg to accommodate attendees. "We look forward to a great experience and despite Covid, this could be the largest event we've held to date," Slome adds.Details for the 2021 conference are posted on the Association's website. To learn more go to www.medicaresupp.org/2021 or call 818-597-3205.The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance is an advocacy and informational organization. The national Medigap organization also hosts the nation's leading Find A Local Medicare Agent online directory, conducts and publishes studies and supports insurance professionals. Contact Information American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance

Jesse R. Slome

818-597-3205



www.medicaresupp.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance