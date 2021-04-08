Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases United Real Estate Press Release

Receive press releases from United Real Estate: By Email RSS Feeds: United® Real Estate Company-Owned Brokerage Now 8th Largest in Nation

Operation Experienced 447% Transaction Growth in 2020

Dallas, TX, April 08, 2021 --(



United made the most impressive advance within the large company rankings this year. The organization soared into the Top 10 brokerage ranking, moving up 131 positions from #139 to # 8 in sales transactions and to #14 in closed sales volume.



United credits its growth to its proprietary, cloud-based Agent and Brokerage Productivity Platform – Bullseye™, its innovative business model and 100% commitment to the success of its agents and brokers. The firm’s company-owned operations netted 27,292 transactions in 2020 compared to 4,987 in 2019, representing a 447% increase.



“Our agents are among the most resilient in the nation. When the pandemic struck last year, they quickly pivoted their business to provide virtual client services enabled by our proprietary, cloud-based Agent and Broker Productivity Platform – Bullseye,” said Dan Duffy, Chief Executive Officer of United Real Estate Group. “Not only did their sales increase, their clients also received exceptional virtual buying and selling experiences despite challenges posed by COVID-19,” he added.



United’s company-owned brokerage conducts business in Texas, South Florida, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Illinois, Tennessee and Georgia. In addition, United has 100 independently owned and operated real estate brokerages in its growing franchise operations covering 24 states.



“The kudos for achieving our 8th largest real estate brokerage in the nation milestone truly belong to our agents, principal brokers and our supporting cast of employees. They collaborate, innovate and execute daily around our mission and vision which has created our unparalleled growth,” stated Rick Haase, President of United Real Estate. “We are in the fast-moving waters of the real estate brokerage business, but it’s the people of United Real Estate who continue to get it done. We are very proud of Team United!”



To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com or call 888-960-0606. Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate can visit JoinUnitedRealEstate.com or call 888-960-0606.



About United Real Estate

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company’s proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 24 states with more than 100 offices and over 11,000 agents.



About United Real Estate Group

United Real Estate Group (UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan urban and rural markets. Utilizing the cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes a decade-long investment in virtual agent and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 1.8+ million listings data warehouse generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000 leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group supports more than 600 offices and 14,500 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property websites as well as access to a 650,000+ opt-in buyer database. For more information about United Real Estate or United Country Real Estate, please visit UnitedRealEstate.com or UnitedCountry.com. Dallas, TX, April 08, 2021 --( PR.com )-- United Real Estate’s company-owned operations have recently been recognized as the 8th largest residential real estate brokerage in the nation ranked by number of transactions. The 2021 RISMedia Power Broker Report compares the nation’s top 1,000 real estate companies, ranked by number of residential transactions and residential sales volume.United made the most impressive advance within the large company rankings this year. The organization soared into the Top 10 brokerage ranking, moving up 131 positions from #139 to # 8 in sales transactions and to #14 in closed sales volume.United credits its growth to its proprietary, cloud-based Agent and Brokerage Productivity Platform – Bullseye™, its innovative business model and 100% commitment to the success of its agents and brokers. The firm’s company-owned operations netted 27,292 transactions in 2020 compared to 4,987 in 2019, representing a 447% increase.“Our agents are among the most resilient in the nation. When the pandemic struck last year, they quickly pivoted their business to provide virtual client services enabled by our proprietary, cloud-based Agent and Broker Productivity Platform – Bullseye,” said Dan Duffy, Chief Executive Officer of United Real Estate Group. “Not only did their sales increase, their clients also received exceptional virtual buying and selling experiences despite challenges posed by COVID-19,” he added.United’s company-owned brokerage conducts business in Texas, South Florida, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Illinois, Tennessee and Georgia. In addition, United has 100 independently owned and operated real estate brokerages in its growing franchise operations covering 24 states.“The kudos for achieving our 8th largest real estate brokerage in the nation milestone truly belong to our agents, principal brokers and our supporting cast of employees. They collaborate, innovate and execute daily around our mission and vision which has created our unparalleled growth,” stated Rick Haase, President of United Real Estate. “We are in the fast-moving waters of the real estate brokerage business, but it’s the people of United Real Estate who continue to get it done. We are very proud of Team United!”To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com or call 888-960-0606. Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate can visit JoinUnitedRealEstate.com or call 888-960-0606.About United Real EstateUnited Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company’s proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 24 states with more than 100 offices and over 11,000 agents.About United Real Estate GroupUnited Real Estate Group (UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan urban and rural markets. Utilizing the cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes a decade-long investment in virtual agent and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 1.8+ million listings data warehouse generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000 leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group supports more than 600 offices and 14,500 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property websites as well as access to a 650,000+ opt-in buyer database. For more information about United Real Estate or United Country Real Estate, please visit UnitedRealEstate.com or UnitedCountry.com. Contact Information United Real Estate

April Gonzalez

214-277-9830



UnitedRealEstate.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from United Real Estate Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend