Seasoned Real Estate Professional Carla Ford Joins Windsong Properties as Sales Manager

Atlanta, GA, April 08, 2021 --( PR.com )-- With over 24 years of well-rounded real estate experience, Carla Ford joins North Atlanta 55+ community homebuilder Windsong Properties as a sales manager.

Ford, a licensed real estate agent and broker, brings a breadth of experience within the housing market and has served as an on-site agent and construction superintendent at a previous community. Her muddy boots on the ground experience gives her an insight few have into the construction process that will serve both Windsong Properties and the homebuyers.

"Carla has been a trusted and valued broker for our real estate company for many years," says Windsong's Chief Revenue Office Kris Johnson. "She brings a wealth of industry knowledge and a unique perspective on the homebuilding experience from sales through warranty, which ensures she will be a true asset to our team and the homebuyer."

Ford says the sales manager role at Windsong Properties was a highly coveted opportunity where she can work with a highly respected group of leaders in the active adult builder industry.

"Working with Windsong Properties is the cherry on my career cake," explains Ford. "You have to respect and admire the standard of excellence the team has established throughout the years, from the carefully curated design elements that go into each home to the emphasis on ensuring the homebuyer feels completely involved in the process every step of the way."

As sales manager, Ford will oversee the sales team and continue the company's mission to provide a seamless homebuyer experience for active adults.

About Windsong Properties

Since 2003, Windsong Properties has set the standard of excellence for active adult living in North Atlanta. Founders Mark Carruth and Steve Romeyn share more than four decades of building experience and personal insight on the needs and desires of the active adult home buyer. Operating every day on the idea that the transition from family home to empty nest should be an enjoyable and exciting experience, Windsong is improving quality of life for its homeowners.

Windsong's commitment to exceptional service has earned nine Excellence in Customer Satisfaction Awards, Builder Partnerships Lee Evans Award for Management Excellence and the 2018 Builder of Choice Award, as well as multiple OBIE Awards for superior design and construction from the Greater Atlanta Homebuilders' Association and NAHB Best of 55+ Housing Awards. Windsong owns and operates several communities in Cherokee, Cobb and Paulding counties. For more information, visit windsonglife.com or Facebook.com/WindsongLife or call 770-516-3409.

Contact Information
Full Tilt Consulting

Nancy Broe

678-230-9146



https://fulltiltconsulting.com/



