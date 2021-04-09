Melissa Krasnow, Partner at VLP Law Group LLP to Speak at Cybersecurity Management: Best Practices in a Remote Environment



New York, NY, April 09, 2021 --(



Event Summary



To keep businesses running efficiently even amid the COVID-19 crisis, different organizations rapidly pivoted their operations to the “new normal” remote workforce environment. However, aside from the challenges of this sudden pivot, the risks of cybersecurity attacks have also rapidly increased. Cyber threats have become more rampant, taking advantage of the situation and specifically targeting remote workers.



To take on this new level of cybersecurity challenges, it is of utmost importance that companies integrate a more advanced set of cybersecurity risk management tools and strategies that will cater to effective detection and prevention of cyber risks.



In this Live Webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with a thorough discussion of cybersecurity management in the “new normal.” They will analyze the latest management trends, developments, and challenges in a remote environment. Speakers will also offer effective strategies and best practices to efficiently manage cybersecurity risks.



Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:



Cybersecurity Management – Fundamentals

Recent Trends and Developments

Common Cyber Risks Challenges in a Remote Environment

Essential Factors of an Effective Cybersecurity Management

Practical Tips and Strategies

What Lies Ahead



About Melissa Krasnow



Melissa Krasnow is a partner at VLP Law Group LLP who advises companies in the e-commerce and internet, health care, education and manufacturing industries on responding to data breaches, incident response plans, data security programs and agreements, cyber liability insurance policy matters, website and mobile application privacy policies and terms, outsourcing and e-commerce agreements (including master services agreements, California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA)/California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) and Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act (VCDPA) agreements, General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) data processing agreements and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act business associate agreements), COVID-19 legal and contractual issues and privacy and data security laws, including the CCPA/CPRA and VCDPA.



About VLP Law Group LLP



Founded in 2008, VLP is a business and transactional law firm that delivers top quality legal services from experienced attorneys through an efficient platform. VLP’s clients range from individual executives and early-stage startups to Fortune 500 companies, including public and private corporations, venture capital investors and nonprofits.



About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.



