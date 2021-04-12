PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Cashew Appoints Hossam Radwan as Chairman


Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- cashew, the region's premier digital financing service providing consumer-friendly payment alternatives to cash and credit cards has appointed Hossam Radwan, a former Executive Director at Goldman Sachs, as Chairman. He possesses extensive knowledge of the finance sector having spent over 20 years in banking and private equity, is a venture partner with Early Bird, a Berlin-based venture capital firm; currently he also serves on the board of various Saudi organizations.

Hossam was appointed owing to his extensive past leadership roles and deep relations in the KSA business arena, which will play a vital role in paving the path for cashew to foray into the Saudi market and thrive. This appointment comes in pursuance to the company’s deployment of a full range of "By Now Pay Later" options in the UAE, where it had partnered with merchants across the lifestyle, education, healthcare and automotive sectors.

Speaking of the appointment, Ammar Afif, founder of cashew, said: “We are fortunate to have a financial expert who will be able to guide through the tides of this competitive market. Hossam’s exceptional background in financial technology and deep knowledge of the market will enable him to offer a global perspective, add value to our dynamic ecosystem, and support the progression of the company in the long run. We are delighted to have Hossam on board and look forward to growing in unison to witness years of success, achievements and remarkable milestones.”

Hossam Radwan, today said: "I am excited to be joining Cashew’s Board. I believe there are huge opportunities for the specialist capabilities of the Company, and I look forward to working with the Board and management team as the business develops.”

Hossam holds a robust grip on how technology should be leveraged to enhance business performance. He has also taken part in cashew’s recently opened pre-series A funding round as an investor.
Contact Information
cashew Payments
Saad Zaidi
00971585854239
Contact
www.cashewpayments.com

