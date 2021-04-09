CellarStone Further Strengthens QCommission’s Integration with QuickBooks

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases CellarStone, Inc. Press Release

CellarStone announced today that QCommission's integration with QuickBooks has been further strengthened to meet the needs of companies looking to simplify their sales commission process.

Half Moon Bay, CA, April 09, 2021 --(



While QCommission has always integrated with QuickBooks, CellarStone has been working non-stop to make sure that the said integration is always up to date. QCommission is designed to support QuickBooks Online and Desktop comprehensively.



As of this writing, QCommission supports QuickBooks Desktop editions such as: QuickBooks Pro, QuickBooks Premier, QuickBooks Accountant, QuickBooks Enterprise, and QuickBooks Online. Supported editions of QuickBooks Online are as follows: QuickBooks Online Self-Employed, QuickBooks Online Simple Start, QuickBooks Online Essentials, QuickBooks Online Plus, QuickBooks Online Advanced.



QCommission also supports multiple country editions of QuickBooks including Canada and UK.



When asked about how QCommission has helped their business, these customers had the following to say:



“Once I was able to locate a program that was compatible with QB, I reached out and started working with my team immediately. It was a long process in the beginning, but it works, for the most part, for us. We seem to have a few little glitches now and then, but nothing with the program.



"I still keep in touch with Karen, and I copy her on every issue I send to Support. She is wonderful with checking in with me and making sure Support keeps things rolling in order for me to be able to process payroll on time.



"This program has saved me a considerable amount of time, although I have a few orders I always need to make adjustments for (because of how/what we pay on), but I am able to see those immediately when I run the calculations, so I know exactly what I need to change.



"It has truly been a pleasure to work with this wonderful team. Karen, Jai, Sarath, Arun, and whoever else is behind the scenes with them. If given the chance to recommend this program to another company, I will most definitely do so happily."



Sheryl Hale, Office Manager, Oswald Full Circle Marketing



“Our company uses QCommission with QuickBooks Enterprise to calculate and report sales commission for our sales and account management team. This versatile web-based tool has allowed us to implement a commission plan that is free of the burdens of a manual process. The QCommission Team worked closely with us to help implement and test the system prior to putting it into active production. This tool integrates well with QuickBooks to allow our company to accurately calculate and pay commission. We are able to pay and report commissions timely, provide visibility to management and payees through the reporting capabilities and complete the process with substantially less effort. The tool has the ability to manage commission plans that range from the simple to the complex, allowing for changes as a company’s needs changes.



"The QCommission Support Team is responsive and has always helped resolve any issues or address questions. I would strongly recommend this tool for any company seeking to efficiently and effectively manage a commission program.



"QCommission is a versatile and cost-effective web-based system that integrates well with QuickBooks to manage commission plans that range from the simple to the complex.”



Robert Antista, CFO, Emporos



About CellarStone and QCommission

With more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, CellarStone, Inc. is a premier firm in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.



Currently, QCommission has 20 vertical-specific templates, more than 40 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems, and at least 150 available reports and analytics.



Gopi Mattel

1-650-242-0008



www.cellarstone.com



